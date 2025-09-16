Taylor Swift Tightens Security, Uses Bulletproof Wall to Watch Travis Kelce Play After Threats and Charlie Kirk's Death

Taylor Swift entered Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs game behind a 7-foot portable screen, a move fans say shows her team has stepped up security following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Recently posted videos showed how the staff members of the stadium walked Swift and her mom, Andrea, to a place out of sight before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles started.

Since the news about her romance with Travis Kelce broke in 2023, the 35-year-old singer has been frequently seen at the Chiefs' matches; however, fans observed that this was the first time she was visually blocked.

🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 14, 2025

One fan wrote, per The Sun, "It's a bulletproof moving wall. Swifties have been dragging that man ever since he got shot because of the stuff he's said about Taylor... her team is probably worried."

Another added, "Taylor walking behind a bulletproof movable wall after what happened to Charlie Kirk can't be a coincidence."

Swift's low-profile entrance sparked waves of speculation. Some fans questioned if she was trying to avoid drawing attention before the game, while others guessed she could be hiding a new look. Several users suggested she might be pregnant.

"I know I shouldn't assume, but what else could it be?" one commenter wrote, per Radar Online, while another replied, "I think with everything going on right now, it's for safety and security reasons."

Swift did not sit in her usual suite, where cameras often capture her reactions during games, adding to the chatter online.

Despite Swift's presence, the Chiefs lost 20-17 to the Eagles, falling to 0-2 for the season. The defeat came seven months after the Eagles beat Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

Kelce Speaks About Proposal

The game marked Kelce's first public appearance since revealing details about his proposal to Swift. Speaking to Fox Sports, the Kansas City tight end admitted he got emotional while asking her to marry him.

"The palms were definitely sweating," he said. "I'm an emotional guy. There were a few tears here and there."

He proposed over a glass of wine in his garden, later sharing on Instagram, "Your English teacher and gym teacher are getting married." The post received more than 37 million likes.