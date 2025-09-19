Taylor Swift to Take Over SiriusXM With 24-Hour Channel Leading Up to New Album

Taylor Swift fans are about to get a nonstop listening experience. SiriusXM announced Thursday that it will launch Taylor's Channel 13, a temporary station dedicated entirely to the pop superstar.

The channel will air 24 hours a day beginning Sept. 20, just in time to count down to Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The launch date is no coincidence. It lands exactly 13 days before the album's Oct. 3 debut, a nod to Swift's longtime lucky number.

Once the 12-track record is out, the channel will play the full album every other hour until the special run ends on Oct. 19, Billboard said.

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's president and chief content officer, praised Swift's impact in announcing the project.

"Taylor Swift continues to not only dominate the music world, but also every aspect of pop culture," he said. "We are thrilled to deliver our subscribers a place to celebrate their fandom and the new album with the launch of Taylor's Channel 13."

The station will showcase every era of Swift's career, from her country beginnings to her pop anthems and recent indie-inspired tracks.

Listeners can expect Grammy-winning songs, live recordings, and "From the Vault" releases.

‼️| On September 20, Taylor's Channel 13 on Sirius XM will return!



— Here you will be able to hear songs from every era, live cuts and personal experiences shared by Swifties. On October 3rd at 12am ET, they will play “The Life of a Showgirl” from beginning to end pic.twitter.com/2algn9awzs — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) September 18, 2025

Taylor Swift Fans Invited to Share Stories on New SiriusXM Channel

The channel will also include Swifties themselves, who will get the chance to share memories and personal stories about what her music means to them.

SiriusXM emphasized its long relationship with the singer, recalling that it supported her music early in her career.

According to RollingStone, Greenstein said the new project offers fans "a unique destination to hear her music across all eras of her legendary career and celebrate The Life of a Showgirl in a uniquely SiriusXM way."

For fans eager to join the celebration, Taylor's Channel 13 will be available in cars across North America on channel 13 and through the SiriusXM app.

Swift revealed The Life of a Showgirl in August, co-produced with Max Martin and Shellback. The album will feature collaborations, including a title track with Sabrina Carpenter.

Swift has already teased multiple vinyl editions, each with different artwork, driving excitement even higher.

The record follows her 2024 release, "The Tortured Poets Department,"and comes as Swift continues her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Speaking earlier this year on the "New Heights" podcast, she described the album as reflecting "the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life."