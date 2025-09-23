Kanye West Accuses Ex-Model of Using Lawsuit to Punish Him Over Controversial Speech

Kanye West is fighting back against a sexual assault lawsuit filed by former "America's Next Top Model" contestant Jenn An, calling it an attempt to punish him for his controversial public statements.

In a court filing submitted on August 19, West, 48, asked a judge to dismiss the suit, which centers on an alleged incident that occurred in 2010 during the filming of a music video for La Roux's "In for the Kill" remix, DailyMail said.

An had been hired as a background model and claims West assaulted her during the shoot.

West's legal team argues the lawsuit is not just about the 2010 event but is being used to target his recent public speech, including antisemitic comments he made on X (formerly Twitter).

His lawyer stated in the documents that Jenn An included unrelated comments in the lawsuit to "silence [West] for his controversial speech on matters of public concern."

"These alleged quotations bear no relevance to the claims in this case and are presented without meaningful context," the filing said. West believes the suit is an attempt to censor his artistic expression.

Kanye West has filed court documents seeking to dismiss a lawsuit from former America’s Next Top Model contestant Jenn An over an alleged sexual assault during a 2010 music video shoot. https://t.co/yDy6jywCYR — Hot 100.9 (@Hot1009indy) September 22, 2025

Jenn An Sues Kanye West Over Alleged On-Set Assault

In her lawsuit, filed in November 2024, An accuses West of choking her with both hands, smothering her face, and forcing his fingers down her throat while shouting, "This is art. This is f***ing art. I am like Picasso."

She claims the act lasted over a minute and left her feeling as though she had blacked out. She also stated no one on set stepped in to stop what she says was an unscripted and traumatic event.

West's legal response strongly denies the claims, stating the music video involved physical contact that was part of the performance.

According to US Magazine, his lawyer said that An never expressed discomfort or withdrew from filming at any point. "At no point did [An] object to her role, express a lack of consent, or attempt to leave," the document reads.

The rapper further warned that allowing this case to move forward could open the door to legal risks for any actor or director involved in artistic projects that include provocative scenes.

"This could lead to retroactive criminalization," his team argued.

An's attorney, Jesse Weinstein, responded firmly, saying, "We refuse to adopt his idea that sexually assaulting Ms. An was somehow justified as 'art.'" He added that West "has clearly convinced himself that he is above the law."

Jenn An is asking for a jury trial and is seeking damages for emotional pain, trauma, and harm to her career.