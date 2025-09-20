Kanye West Allegedly Put Employees Through Brain Scans at Trump Tower to Boost Output, Claims YesJulz

Kanye West's former collaborator YesJulz is sharing stories about her time working with the rapper, including one moment she says involved brain scans at Chicago's Trump Tower.

The media personality posted on X that West once brought in a doctor to analyze the mental performance of his team.

"This pic is from that one time he had a brain doctor put a brain scan machine in his hotel room at the Trump Towers in Chicago to assess the teams brains," she wrote, adding that it was part of his push to help everyone operate at a higher level.

I was initially hired as marketing director but my role on that specific trip was to orchestrate community give back initiatives.We visited an orphanage, gifted them sneakers &Ye wrote a check for them 2build new dormitories for the young women who had previously been 2 to a bed. https://t.co/PxJLkBMSU9 — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) September 19, 2025

YesJulz later clarified that the goal wasn't invasive testing but fine-tuning.

West wanted "maximum output for not only himself, but those closest to him on the team," she said, adding that he even adjusted their "diets, sleep, habits accordingly so we could reach our highest potential."

Not “access” 😩



He was hyper focused on maximum output for not only himself, but those closest to him on the team and utilized his doctors & their technology to learn more about each of our brains and adjust diets/sleep/habits accordingly so we could reach our highest potential https://t.co/GXgqTkJDE0 — Yesjulz (@YesJulz) September 19, 2025

Kanye's Approach to Peak Performance

West's obsession with self-improvement is well-documented, and YesJulz's account aligns with how he has described his creative process in the past. By her account, the rapper treated mental performance like a key part of the job, bringing medical technology into his work environment.

The revelations come as West's documentary, "In Whose Name," premieres this week. The film tracks several years of his life, including moments of family conflict and mental health struggles.

One of the most intense scenes shows West confronting Kris Jenner over his 2016 hospitalization.

He accused the Kardashian-Jenner family of ignoring their role in what happened, telling Jenner they had made him feel like "a piece of s**t" when he was "medicated."

At one point he shouts, "I would rather be dead than to be on medication."

Director Nico Ballesteros has defended leaving such moments in the film, telling the Los Angeles Times that he wanted to show West as a complete person rather than simply document his public controversies.

"I don't support antisemitism, obviously, or hate speech," Ballesteros said. "He and I don't share the same views.... We're human. That's really where I'm at. He's a person. He's a human."

Heated Exchange With Kris Jenner

A separate clip from the film shows the argument with Jenner escalating. As she tried to respond to West's accusations, he shouted over her, insisting, "It does matter!"

Jenner eventually admitted, "Yes. Yes. Yes. I'm saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don't want you to be not perfect. I love you."

Kanye West loses it & crashed out on Kris Jenner in an explosive argument scene in his new ‘In Whose Name?’ documentary after getting triggered when she says, ‘It doesn’t matter.’” 😳



pic.twitter.com/OrWfa4nQB3 — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) September 19, 2025

The footage also shows West storming through the room, grabbing a sweatshirt and a red "Make America Great Again" hat before demanding, "Did you have an effect on my mental health?"

Jenner, in tears, acknowledged that she did and said she wanted her daughter Kim Kardashian "to love you the way you want her to love you."

West and Kardashian married in 2014, had four children, and finalized their divorce in 2022. In the documentary, Kardashian appears in several scenes where she questions

West's recent behavior, telling him, "Your personality was not like this a few years ago."

The film covers his mental health diagnosis, which West later reframed. "Come to find out, it's really a case of autism that I have," he said.

West has since married Bianca Censori, whose bold fashion choices have kept her in headlines.