Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Grooming, Drops Receipts of Sexual Allegations, Manipulation in Brutal New Track

Rapper Dave Blunts has dropped a second diss track against Kanye West, increasing the divide between the two ex-collaborators after a public falling-out last month.

As per HotNewHipHop, Blunts, who previously collaborated closely with West, initially confirmed their breakup on Instagram Stories, stating, "Stop asking me about YE music I don't work w dude anymore I'm on my own path!".

He further posted screenshots of private messages he shared with West, indicating the time he broke away from their collaboration.

Ye and Dave Blunts are no longer working together:



"I'm on my own path!" — Dave Blunts pic.twitter.com/zYvCLYmNMF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 12, 2025

The messages stated that Blunts wanted to move out. "Ye, I myself can no longer continue to work on this album," he said. "I'm going on my own journey and it does not align with what you want me to do. I appreciate the opportunity but respectfully I'm out."

West countered with a request for clarification. "Ok thank you. What are the parts that didn't align," he asked. Blunts responded, "You are very lost. Please find god."

Read more: Rapper Dave Blunts Sparks Health Concerns After Oxygen Tank Performance at Juice WRLD Memorial

Soon after the messages emerged, Blunts dropped a song accusing West of manipulation and extremist ideology.

In one verse, he raps, "Kanye West, he made me diss the Jews. B*tch I'm speaking out this is my truth / I'm so sick and tired of being groomed."

On Tuesday, Blunts released another diss. In it, he personally claps back at West, rapping, "Kanye's off his rocker I think Kanye's off his meds / Say that you ain't gay then why'd you give your cousin head," a line that spread far and wide on X (formerly Twitter) through the handle @yeunrlsd.

Dave Blunts drops ANOTHER diss track against Yepic.twitter.com/tHFIyDey7V — yeunrlsd (@yeunrlsd) September 23, 2025

The release coincides with a rocky time for Blunts, who has also opened up in the past about his issues with mental health.

Recently, while livestreaming with internet personality Sneako, Blunts said, "I'm not really doing too good right now, bro. I've just been really stressed and depressed and feel like I'm going through like a f*cking mental breakdown right now."

He continued, "Just a lot of people in my life been betraying me. Not one person in particular, like I wish I could point it to one person. It's just a lot of people been betraying and switching up."