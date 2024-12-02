Rapper Dave Blunts Sparks Health Concerns After Oxygen Tank Performance at Juice WRLD Memorial

During the recent 4th Annual JUICE WRLD DAY in Chicago, fans grew worried about rapper Dave Blunts' well-being when he unexpectedly appeared on stage with an oxygen tank for his seated performance at the United Center.

Dave Blunts performs while connected to an oxygen tank at Juice WRLD Day 2024 in Chicago

Many individuals suggested that the 23-year-old artist, who reportedly weighs over 500 pounds, could benefit from support and motivation to prioritize self-care.

Someone in his management team needs to get him right — K.N.C👑🇵🇷SZN ♋💯🔴 (@IEat_Her_Tweets) December 1, 2024

At this point someone just has to stop feeding him right? right? — Deus (@BigMeeish) December 1, 2024

I couldn’t enjoy myself at the show. The idea of having fun while digesting the personal Issues he must surfer from internally would just be too much. — Asphalt Cowb0y (@AsphaltCowb0y) December 1, 2024

Dave Blunts performing at that Juice Wrld show feels so disgusting. A man actively dying in front of your eyes for your entertainment at a concert of a man who’s entire legacy is music about drug use that lead to a very young death, it all feels so demonic and disgusting. — WhiteManWiseMan (@wadethewiseman) December 1, 2024

Some expressed worries about his life, describing his condition as so severe that he required the presence of an oxygen tank at all times.

Performing bout taking drugs at a concert that carries the legacy of someone who died from a drug overdose. Maybe I’m lost 😞 — TimeLord ×͜× (@TimeLordDSC) December 1, 2024

Several individuals expressed their dismay upon witnessing Blunts in a deteriorated state that required the assistance of an oxygen tank.

This breaks my heart. This young man is missing out on so much in life. Food addiction is real. Sugar is the main culprit. — Red_Headed_Rebel (@_RedHeadedRebel) December 1, 2024

this is so sad. stop enabling this — 🔥 Dirts Burner 🔥 (@DirtysBurner) December 1, 2024

He is literally suffocating! 😳 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) December 1, 2024

Blunts found himself in a situation where he had to confront his stance, the presence of an oxygen tank, and a developing conflict with Snoop Dogg, who recently made disparaging remarks about Blunts' stature.

"Chicago! Do y'all have a problem with me sitting down on this stage?" the Iowa native rapper asked the crowd, which had no response from the crowd. "Exactly - so, get the f**k off my d**k, Snoop Dogg."

"I see the big dog talking. Snoop, you think you funny? You don't know what it's like to fight for your life every damn day."

He continued, "I got demons, and a tank to prove it. Don't come for me when you have been blessed enough to be here that long; respect the struggle."

Last month, Snoop Dogg uploaded a video on his Instagram account showing Blunts sitting while performing. He then emphasized the importance of making healthier choices by advising Blunts to steer clear of indulging in chicken wings and Tata chips.

"Nefew and that chair gon' break soon get to the end of the cup," Snoop remarked at the time.

Meanwhile, Snoop recently reacted to Blunts after he called him out on stage.