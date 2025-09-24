Doja Cat Fires Back at Critics of Her 'Vie' Cover: 'I Forgive You, But I Won'

Doja Cat is standing firm after her newly revealed Vie album cover sparked backlash online. Despite facing criticism, the artist says she's proud of her creative decision and isn't backing down.

The new cover, shared on Instagram this week, shows Doja hanging from a yellow parachute tangled in a tree while wearing a worn wedding dress. In the post, she explained the meaning behind the image.

"Falling in love is putting trust in the hands of yourself and others," she wrote. "The yellow parachute represents curiosity, happiness and adventure."

According to Billboard, Doja continued, "The tree represents life and wisdom... the pain from the fall teaches you that those scratches can be healed. Love grows upward but more importantly down. It's the roots that keep you steady."

But not all fans loved the change in direction. Some social media users said the artwork didn't match the 1980s vibe of earlier covers she had teased.

Others called the design "cheap" and said the album's visual rollout felt "all over the place."

“What i’m doing with my album isn’t a period piece […] The truth about the album cover is it’s 100% perfect for what i’m trying to depict. Also it’s just a cover. it… pic.twitter.com/eWlfLzPuvU — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) September 23, 2025

Doja didn't let the comments go unnoticed. On Tuesday, she took to X (formerly Twitter) to hit back. "You can't make me feel bad for a cover that has visceral meaning," she posted.

"The greatest armor is love and integrity. I forgive your harsh criticism but for me I won yet again for following my heart. If I was you I wouldn't."

One fan commented that the new image didn't match the album's theme, to which Doja quickly replied, "It's the perfect cover."

Even fellow singer SZA seemed to support Doja's decision, reposting the artwork and calling it "nuts" in a good way, NME reported.

Vie, due for release this Friday, September 26, marks a shift back toward a more pop-driven sound.

In a recent interview with Apple Music 1, Doja said she worked closely with producer Jack Antonoff on the album.

"He's just been such a wonderful person to work with," she shared. "Things fell together really naturally."

Doja Cat, who broke out with songs like "Say So" and more recently "Paint the Town Red," said she now has a better appreciation for her earlier work.

"It's taken until the beginning of this next album to appreciate my older stuff," she told sources.