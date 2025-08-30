Doja Cat Cancels ACL Set to Focus on New Album 'Vie,' The Killers Step Up

Doja Cat will no longer perform at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival, stepping away from her scheduled headlining slots to focus on finishing her upcoming album, Vie.

The announcement came Friday (Aug. 29) through her Instagram Story, where she explained the tough decision to pull out of the popular Texas event, Billboard reported.

Doja Cat revealed she had to step back from this year's Austin City Limits lineup, confirming she won't be part of the festival.

"When I made the commitment I didn't know exactly when Vie would be released. I've been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it's become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame."

She expressed gratitude to the ACL team for their support and assured fans that she plans to return to the stage in the future when the timing works out.

.@DojaCat announces that she’ll no longer be headlining Austin City Limits festival this year to rollout her upcoming album “Vie”, out September 26th. pic.twitter.com/qOhmtorCQE — Doja Cat News (@DojaNews) August 29, 2025

ACL Adds The Killers After Doja Cat Cancels

The news comes just weeks before the release of Vie, which is set to drop Sept. 26. So far, Doja has previewed the project with one single, "Jealous Type," which she performed live at Outside Lands earlier this month before releasing it officially.

While Doja's departure left some fans disappointed, ACL organizers quickly announced that The Killers would step in to headline both Sundays of the festival, Oct. 5 and 12.

"Please welcome @thekillers to the stage," the festival posted on Instagram alongside a clip from one of the band's past shows. "Your new headliners will perform both Sundays of ACL Fest!"

According to Stereogum, the Killers will perform alongside an already loaded roster. Other headliners include Sabrina Carpenter and Hozier, with additional performances from Luke Combs, The Strokes, Cage the Elephant, Doechii, and John Summit spread across the two weekends.

This year's festival runs Oct. 3-5 and Oct. 10-12 at Zilker Park in Austin. Even without Doja Cat, the event remains one of the biggest music gatherings in the country, known for mixing major global stars with rising new talent.