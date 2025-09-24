Katy Perry Shares How She's 'Proud' of Herself After Public and Personal Challenges

Katy Perry marked the first anniversary of her album 143 with a candid Instagram post about what she called a "rollercoaster" year.

The pop star reflected on both her professional setbacks and personal challenges, saying she feels "proud" of where she has landed.

Perry, 40, told fans that she usually avoids anniversary posts but felt compelled to recognize the impact of the past year.

"Records are snapshots of an artist trying to tell their story," she wrote on Instagram, adding that 143 has become about "reconnecting" with her fans on tour.

A Year of Wins and Losses

The past 12 months have been turbulent for Perry. 143 was billed as a major pop comeback but faced backlash when fans learned producer Dr. Luke had contributed to the record. The lead single, "Woman's World," underperformed commercially, and the album drew the lowest Metacritic score in over a decade.

The criticism continued into her "Lifetimes" Tour, with some mocking her onstage dance moves. In April, she faced online backlash for taking part in the first all-female Blue Origin spaceflight just weeks before the tour began.

Then came news that Perry and Orlando Bloom had ended their six-year engagement. Their reps confirmed in July that the pair had shifted their relationship to focus on co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

Bloom later told "Today" that the split was amicable and said, "We're going to be great. Nothing but love."

Despite the setbacks, Perry said she remains focused on growth.

"We celebrate the wins and reflect on the losses. All of it is valuable," Perry told her 202 million followers on Instagram. "I am proud of where and how I have landed in this moment... proud of myself, proud of my fans and proud that I keep on swinging."

Perry also said she is letting go of control and allowing her next steps to unfold naturally. "No forcing, no controlling — just trusting the angels, the fans, and the music to guide me where I'm meant to go," she wrote.

The Grammy nominee shared a slideshow of photos and videos from the past year, including behind-the-scenes images from the "Woman's World" music video shoot and moments from her tour stops.

She ended her message to fans with optimism, writing, "Let's hope we get to evolve together for years to come... and at the end of it all be proud and at peace with how we tried our best in this imperfect world."

Perry and Trudeau Staying Close

Beyond her music, Perry's personal life continues to draw attention. Nearly two months after being spotted with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the two are "still speaking and very interested in each other," multiple sources told US Weekly.

A source said they have chosen to keep things private while Perry focuses on the tour. Trudeau reportedly plans to visit her during a break before she resumes her European dates in October.

Perry, who split from Bloom earlier this year, was first seen with Trudeau in Montreal in late July, where the pair walked her dog in Mount Royal Park before sharing dinner at Le Violon. They were described as being in "great spirits," according to restaurant staff, though there was "no visual sign of PDA."

The relationship is currently described as casual. "Katy is taking it day by day but is very open to dating," a source told the outlet.