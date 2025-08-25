Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills Mansion Targeted in Midnight Burglary Attempt; Suspect Arrested

Authorities arrested a suspect early Friday morning after an attempted break-in at Lionel Richie's Beverly Hills mansion, according to reports.

The Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that a 38-year-old man was detained near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Beverly Glen Boulevard. Officers had responded to a burglary call just after midnight and located the suspect a few blocks away.

While police did not officially confirm the homeowner, multiple outlets reported the targeted property belonged to Richie, the 76-year-old music icon known for hits like "All Night Long" and "Hello."

According to sources, Richie was home when the alarm system inside his estate was triggered, causing the would-be intruder to flee. No items were reported stolen. Police have said the case remains under investigation.

Richie's representatives have not yet commented on the incident.

The attempted burglary comes at a time when celebrity homes across Los Angeles have increasingly become targets for intruders.

Just last month, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp and her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, revealed that burglars tried to break into their home before being scared off by their security system.

Music legend Lionel Richie was shocked on Saturday when his home was targeted by a brazen burglar while he was home in his Los Angeles mansion. https://t.co/KK65mceCaw — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 25, 2025

Celebrity Homes Targeted in Series of High-Profile Burglaries

In June, Brad Pitt's $5.5 million Los Feliz property was also burglarized while the actor was away promoting his film "F1."

Police reported that several belongings were stolen after suspects entered through a window and ransacked the home.

Other Hollywood stars have faced similar scares this year. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Los Angeles residence was broken into in February, while NFL star Travis Kelce's Kansas City mansion was robbed of $20,000 in cash in late 2024, PageSix said.

For Richie, the incident was another reminder of how vulnerable celebrity homes can be despite high-tech alarm systems and neighborhood patrols.

Fortunately, the alarm appeared to have done its job this time by driving the suspect away before any theft occurred.

Richie, a longtime Beverly Hills resident, has continued performing internationally. He recently played shows in Paris and Madrid as part of his "Say Hello to the Hits" tour, drawing large crowds across Europe.

The 76-year-old entertainer, who has sold more than 125 million records worldwide, is one of the most recognizable voices in music and remains active on stage and television.

He also serves as a judge on "American Idol," where his upbeat personality has connected him with a new generation of fans.