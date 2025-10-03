Sean 'Diddy' Combs Male Accuser Deonte Nash Describes Notorious Parties and Alleged Mistreatment

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing new allegations from a former employee just days before he is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court.

Deonte Nash, who says he spent nearly ten years working as Sean "Diddy" Combs' stylist, has filed a lawsuit against the music mogul.

In his complaint, Nash accuses Diddy of subjecting him to years of abuse, harassment, and intimidation, both physical and sexual.

In a preview interview with CBS Mornings, Nash said he lived in constant fear while employed by the Bad Boy Records founder.

"I said, 'He's going to kill us. He is going to kill us,'" Nash recalled in his sit-down with host Jericka Duncan, Complex reported.

He explained that he always kept a "go bag" ready with cash and clothes in case he needed to escape.

"Who are we going to tell? Like, who exactly were we going to tell? Who are we going to call? Ghostbusters? There was no one there to save us."

According to Nash, the mistreatment went far beyond harassment. He says Diddy subjected him to sexual battery, manipulation, violent "loyalty tests," physical assaults, and even threats against his life.

According to court filings in Los Angeles County Superior Court, he says the abuse spanned years and ultimately pushed him to resign in 2018. He further alleged that even after leaving Diddy's employment, the threats continued.

Diddy male accuser Deonte Nash speaks out: ‘Who we gonna call, Ghostbusters?’ https://t.co/wfelmmEpKG pic.twitter.com/N9K8O3QsID — Page Six (@PageSix) October 2, 2025

Diddy Allegedly Strangled Stylist Over Cassie Dinner

One specific incident described in the lawsuit alleges that around 2013 or 2014, Diddy threw Nash against a car and strangled him after discovering that Nash had gone to dinner with Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, then Diddy's girlfriend, without informing him.

Another claim says that in 2014, Diddy and his security team entered Nash's home without permission, confiscated his phone and keys, and searched the house for Cassie.

Diddy's attorneys strongly denied the accusations. According to Yahoo, in a statement, his lawyer Erica Wolff said the complaint was "riddled with falsehoods" and insisted that the record in court had already proven that Diddy never sexually assaulted anyone.

"Mr. Nash's tabloid-style accusations are insulting not only to Mr. Combs, but also to the countless individuals who worked honorably and professionally within his companies," Wolff said.

Nash is seeking general, compensatory, and punitive damages, while also detailing the long-term impact of the alleged abuse on his mental health and livelihood.

These claims surface as Diddy, 54, awaits sentencing on October 3 after being found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Each charge carries a possible 10-year prison sentence.