Celine Dion Steps Out with Her Sons for Paul McCartney Show Amid Ongoing Health Battle

Céline Dion made a rare and heartwarming public appearance on October 4, 2025, attending Paul McCartney's sold-out concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The iconic singer, 57, was spotted enjoying the legendary Beatles member's Got Back Tour alongside her three sons — René-Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Nelson and Eddy.

Dion, dressed in a black turtleneck and hat, was seen clapping and pumping her fist in the air, clearly energized by the music and the special moment with her family.

This outing marked one of her few appearances since revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms, DailyMail said.

Since her diagnosis in August 2022, Dion has faced significant challenges. She shared candidly on Instagram at the time, saying, "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes, it causes difficulties when I walk and prevents me from using my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

Despite the struggles, she remains determined, explaining, "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."

Celine Dion Shares Walking Struggles and Kids' Motivation

Dion's appearance at McCartney's concert wasn't her first recent outing. In June, she also attended Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour at the same venue, where frontman Chris Martin serenaded her during the show.

According to People, she later called that night "unforgettable" on Instagram, sharing how her heart was still singing.

The singer's strength and resilience have touched many fans, especially as she continues to care for her three sons, whom she shares with her late husband René Angélil, who passed away in 2016 from throat cancer.

Dion spoke openly about how her children have been a source of motivation during her health battle.

"I barely could walk at one point, and I was missing very much living," she told PEOPLE. "My kids started to notice. I was like, 'OK, they already lost a parent. I don't want them to be scared.'"

Dion's spirit remains unbroken. She has recently become the new face of beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury, celebrating confidence and resilience in a campaign designed to inspire others.

Reflecting on her journey, Dion said, "I hope this campaign reminds everyone that confidence is the greatest gift you can give yourself—because when you feel alive and empowered, anything is possible."