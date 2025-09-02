Celine Dion Overcomes Setbacks of Stiff Person Syndrome as She Trains Her Voice for Future Shows

Celine Dion has battled stiff person syndrome, a rare disorder that causes painful muscle spasms and affects movement, for several years.

She revealed the diagnosis in December 2022 and canceled her "Courage" World Tour as the condition worsened.

Yet insiders say the Canadian star is regaining strength and preparing for a return next year.

"Her health is on track and she's hitting the high notes again," a source told Radar Online. The insider added Dion is rehearsing at home, continuing physical therapy, and "her voice sounds wonderful, thanks to all the vocal exercises she's been doing."

Training for a Comeback

Fans saw her progress in July when she posted a video of herself dancing in a studio to Sebastian Ingrosso's remix of her song "A New Day." The post followed her surprise performance of "Hymne à l'amour" during the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony, a moment many thought impossible given her condition.

Dion has faced setbacks before. René Angélil, Dion's husband and longtime manager, died of throat cancer in 2016. She has raised their three sons on her own since his passing. In recent years, friends noticed unusual behavior, including odd public incidents in Paris and unexpected posts on social media.

An insider said Dion is making progress. "She still has her bad days, but she's getting stronger."

Another added, "She's already been at rock bottom. The only way out is up."

Living With SPS

Dion has spoken openly about the toll stiff person syndrome has taken on her career. She recalled first noticing symptoms on her 2008 Taking Chances tour, when her voice would spasm without warning. "As a singer, you immediately go to the ENT," she told Vogue, explaining that doctors initially found nothing wrong with her vocal cords.

Dion said she experienced unexpected comfort when she received her diagnosis. "It might sound strange, but when I was diagnosed, I felt a sense of relief," the singer told Vogue.

"It meant I could finally stop fighting the illness and start working with it."

Sharing her condition with the public helped Dion cope. "It's been a heavy burden, but now that it's out in the open, I can focus on my reality, and that's been so liberating," she said.

"My happiness has returned."

For now, Dion continues therapy, vocal training, and what insiders describe as "gentle rehearsals" at home. The goal, they say, is clear: a live comeback in 2025.