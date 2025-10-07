Diddy's Legal Team Urges Court to Send Him to Fort Dix, Calling It the Safest Option for His Recovery

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal team is asking a New York judge to move the rapper from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to a low-security prison in New Jersey, arguing it would better support his recovery and family connection.

The 55-year-old music mogul, who was sentenced to four years and two months for transporting former girlfriends for prostitution, is seeking placement at FCI Fort Dix.

His attorney, Teny Geragos, made the formal request to Judge Arun Subramanian earlier this week, according to TMZ.

Geragos said the transfer would "maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts," noting Combs' plans to participate in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program, or RDAP.

The request stated that the move would help him continue his recovery while also pursuing "any other available educational and occupational programs."

Combs told the court his time behind bars has been the first period of sobriety he's maintained in more than two decades. "I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess," he said during sentencing.

At Fort Dix, the RDAP program is a six to twelve-month counseling, educational, and structured-living program that targets drug addiction through complete recovery. Inmates who fulfill the program are eligible for a reduction of their sentence by one year, but not everyone is eligible for such a remission.

Federal prison consultant Sam Mangel told the Daily Mail the program is "intense," comparing it to Alcoholics

Anonymous, but added that Combs might not meet eligibility requirements because of his sex-related convictions. "People with sex charges like Diddy cannot get into that program," Mangel said.

Still, Geragos argued Fort Dix offers a safer and more rehabilitative environment than MDC Brooklyn, which Combs has described as "inhumane."

In a recent letter to the judge, he claimed the facility lacked clean water and that he feared for his safety. "The conditions that my actions have placed me in are inhumane," he wrote, adding that his confinement in the Special Housing Unit had pushed him toward personal reflection and sobriety.

Combs has spent 13 months in custody and is projected for release in November 2028. His lawyers are also appealing the conviction, arguing that the court misapplied certain charges during trial deliberations.

Donald Trump Says Diddy Asked for a Pardon

As the legal fight continues, President Donald Trump told reporters that Combs reached out to him for a pardon. "Puff Daddy has asked me for a pardon," Trump said from the Oval Office, according to ABC News.

Trump added that while he once had a friendly relationship with the rapper, "he was very hostile" when Trump ran for office.

Combs' legal team, including attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Brian Steel, confirmed they plan to appeal the conviction.

"We think we have a strong basis to appeal," Agnifilo said outside court, claiming the judge's remarks during sentencing conflicted with the jury's findings.

Reflections and Regret

In his letter to Judge Subramanian, Combs described his imprisonment as both punishment and awakening. "My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core," he wrote, per BBC. "The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you—I choose to live."

He acknowledged responsibility for his actions, referencing footage of him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

"I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved," he said.

The disgraced mogul ended his plea with a request for leniency. "I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children," he wrote.