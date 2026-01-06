50 Cent Trolls Diddy with Savage 'They Took My Oil Also' Meme Amid Maduro Arrest

Rapper 50 Cent seized on the recent arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to mock fellow hip-hop mogul Diddy with a meme linking both men's legal troubles at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn.

As per AllHipHop, the Queens rapper posted an AI-generated Instagram image showing Maduro telling Diddy, "They took my oil also!" The caption referenced the large stash of baby oil and lubricant federal agents seized during raids on Diddy's properties — a key detail in Diddy's ongoing legal case.

ABC News reported that Maduro was captured by U.S. military forces in Venezuela over the weekend and flown to New York to face charges of narco-terrorism and cocaine importation. He appeared Monday in Manhattan federal court, pleading not guilty and declaring himself a political prisoner and still the president of Venezuela.

Read more: Claressa Shields Calls Out 50 Cent After He Claims He Curved Her Onstage

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. While acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, his conviction led to incarceration and five years of supervised release. Prosecutors allege that the seized baby oil was used during elaborate sexual performances organized by Diddy.

50 Cent's Instagram post mixed a motivational message with pointed jabs: "Good morning ladies and gentlemen, may today be productive and prosperous towards you and your goals. Make your enemies watch your progress repeatedly."

This trolling continues 50 Cent's social media campaign against Diddy, which intensified following the Bad Boy founder's legal issues. The rapper also executive produced a Netflix documentary series, *Sean Combs: The Reckoning*, exploring allegations against Diddy.

Several famous prisoners, like Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly, have lived at the MDC Brooklyn facility, but people have said bad things about how it is run.

The meme's reference to oil also relates to what former President Donald Trump said recently about Venezuela's oil resources. He said that U.S. oil companies would invest billions of dollars in rebuilding the country's infrastructure after Maduro was ousted.

Diddy and 50 Cent have been fighting for a long time, but 50 Cent's Netflix documentary series "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," which talks about abuse claims against Diddy, has reignited the feud. Diddy is now thinking about suing Netflix and 50 Cent for using "stolen footage" and using a personal grudge.

Their rivalry, which started in the 2000s when they had business problems and Diddy was accused of being involved in the murder of Notorious B.I.G., got worse when 50 Cent made his docuseries using Diddy's ongoing legal problems and released videos that made him look bad.