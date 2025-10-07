Lola Young Accuses 'Messy' Producer Carter Lang of Wrongfully Claiming Song Credits

English singer-songwriter Lola Young has filed a lawsuit against producer Carter Lang, accusing him of wrongly claiming songwriting credits on four of her songs.

The legal action was launched in London on October 1, as reported by the BBC.

Young's lawyers expressed deep disappointment over Lang's claims.

"It is with immense disappointment, especially given recent events, that we have had no choice but to respond to recent writing credit claims from Carter Lang on four Lola Young songs by issuing legal proceedings on her behalf," the statement said.

While the specific songs involved in the dispute have not been publicly named, Lang is credited as a producer or songwriter on several of Young's tracks, including her breakout single "Messy" from her second studio album This Wasn't Meant for You Anyway, released in June 2024, RollingStone reported.

Lang also worked on Young's third studio album, I'm Only F**king Myself, released last month.

Young's lawyers defended her songwriting process, stating, "Lola has always been authentic in her songwriting process and acknowledges songwriting contributions where appropriate. This dispute has been ongoing for several months and we look forward to the truth being established."

Lola Young's Team Denies Carter Lang's Song Credit Claims

The legal statement also strongly rejected Lang's claims. "Carter's claims are strongly refuted and we will not allow Lola's reputation and integrity to be called into question—particularly so long after the sessions took place and agreements were put in place," the lawyers added.

According to People, Producer Carter Lang is no stranger to the music scene, having worked with artists like Justin Bieber, SZA, and Reneé Rapp.

However, representatives for both Lang and Young have not responded to requests for comment.

This lawsuit comes shortly after Young revealed she would be taking a break from music following a recent collapse during a live performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on September 27.

After the incident, she canceled all her upcoming shows, sharing a heartfelt message with fans on social media: "I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger."

During her performance before collapsing, Young shared her struggles with the audience, saying, "Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue... sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."