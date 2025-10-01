Lola Young Steps Away From Spotlight After Health Scare at New York Festival

British singer Lola Young is taking a break from performing after a sudden health scare during a live show in New York.

The 24-year-old artist, best known for her hit single "Messy," confirmed on September 30 that she would be canceling all of her upcoming concerts.

The announcement came just three days after Young collapsed on stage while performing at the All Things Go music festival in Queens.

During her song "Conceited," she appeared unwell and was caught on video saying she felt like she might faint.

Moments later, she dropped her microphone and fell backward before crew members rushed to her aid and carried her offstage, ENews reported.

On Instagram, Young shared the difficult news with fans. "I'm going away for a while," she wrote.

"It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. I really hope you'll give me a second chance once I've had some time to work on myself and come back stronger."

She also promised full refunds for canceled shows.

Lola Young is taking an extended break from the spotlight after she passed out during a performance over the weekend.



Read more: https://t.co/fQSht6dx3q pic.twitter.com/VFhsNZj23B — TMZ (@TMZ) October 1, 2025

Lola Young Pauses Career to Focus on Health

According to CNN, Young had been scheduled to perform a series of concerts in the United Kingdom this October, followed by tour stops across Canada and the United States through December.

Her team has yet to release details about the canceled dates, but her website still listed several of the shows before the announcement.

Just hours before her Washington, DC, festival performance on September 28, Young pulled out of the lineup, apologizing to her audience through Instagram Stories.

"I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted," she said. "I'm sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. Thank you to all those who listen and care."

The singer also took a moment to address online negativity, adding, "To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off."

In the minutes leading up to her collapse, Young had told festivalgoers that she was working through personal struggles.

"Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue," she admitted, while trying to stay positive. "Sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

Earlier this month, Young opened up about her ongoing battles with addiction and mental health, telling sources that recovery had been a "constant journey" but one that helped her grow more empathetic toward others.