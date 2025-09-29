Singer Lola Young Collapses During Festival Performance, Cancels DC Show

British singer Lola Young is taking time to recover after collapsing mid-performance at a New York City festival, which led to the cancellation of her scheduled show in Washington, D.C.

The 24-year-old artist fell onstage Saturday night (Sept. 27) while performing her single "Conceited" at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

According to fans in attendance, she paused to gesture toward her keyboardist but collapsed before she could reach them.

Security and staff rushed to her side, and she was carried offstage after remaining on the ground for nearly half a minute.

The following day, Young announced that she would not be able to perform at the festival's Washington, D.C., stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

In a message shared on Instagram, she apologized to her audience, writing that she never takes her commitments lightly but needed to step back for her health.

According to People, she added a plea to online critics, asking, "Please give me a day off."

Fellow artists and fans quickly showed their support. Singer Kehlani urged her to take all the time she needs to heal, while Aurora praised Young for prioritizing her well-being.

At the New York show itself, performer Remi Wolf addressed the crowd after Young's sudden exit, reassuring fans that "she is okay" and calling the moment "really scary."

Yesterday Singer Lola Young s manager posted a message that Lola had to pull one performance due to her mental health and today she was back on stage and collapsed. This music industry really pushes artists over the edge. I wish Lola time to rest and recover. Her team sucks. https://t.co/0ALaNI2lFK pic.twitter.com/NbY3iWrHuu — X😑@PR.BEARD (@xnotobeard) September 28, 2025

Lola Young Opens Up on Struggles Before Collapsing Mid-Performance

Earlier in her set, Young had spoken candidly about feeling drained in recent days.

She told the audience that she had been struggling but wanted to be present, saying that sometimes "life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade."

The incident marked Young's second canceled appearance in a week. Just two days earlier, on Sept. 26, she pulled out of Audacy's "We Can Survive" concert in New Jersey, Billboard reported.

Her manager, Nick Shymansky, explained at the time that the decision was made for her safety, citing the singer's openness about her mental health.

He emphasized that Young always takes her fans and career seriously, even when protective steps are necessary.

Young later reassured supporters through Instagram Stories, telling those who witnessed her collapse that she was "doing okay now" and thanking them for their concern.

The South London native has often spoken publicly about the challenges of online criticism and her experiences living with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with at 17.