Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Reportedly Show More Spark Outside Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared the spotlight in New York at the premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman," their first public appearance together since their divorce in January.

The reunion fueled talk that they have a stronger connection now that they are no longer married.

A source told Page Six the pair "like each other so much more when they're not married."

The source said they each play specific roles in their dynamic, with Lopez as "the glamorous, gorgeous diva superstar on a pedestal" and Affleck as "the roguish cad who keeps her at a distance."

Affleck called Lopez "amazing" in an interview with Extra and said she was "born to play" the title role.

He said, "I just can't wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I'm as proud of this movie as any that I've ever been involved with."

Lopez told "Today" that Affleck's support was key. "If it wasn't for Ben, the movie wouldn't have gotten made ... and I will always give him that credit."

The two have a long history. They first got engaged in 2002, ended the engagement in 2004, then reconciled in 2021. Lopez filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary in August 2024.

We can't get enough of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's reunion at the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York screening. 🤩 (📷: Shutterstock) pic.twitter.com/HV5RyYou8t — E! News (@enews) October 7, 2025

Expert Notes Signs of 'Inner Tension'

A separate analysis from body language expert Judi James added a different layer to the night. Speaking to the Daily Mail, James said Affleck displayed "inner tension" during their red carpet reunion.

"It used to be J.Lo putting in all the pose-producing effort," James said. She saw a shift in their behavior, mentioning Affleck appeared more animated than usual. His "staccato, slightly jumpy movements" and forced smiles suggested "a huge amount of effort" to look relaxed.

James described one moment where Affleck turned to Lopez with what she called an "overkill expression," while Lopez smiled widely but without clear signs of joy. She said his energetic gestures and attempts to appear cheerful hinted at lingering awkwardness.

The expert also pointed to Lopez's striking Harris Reed gown, with its structured spider-like bodice, calling it a possible "distancing move" as well as a fashion statement.

At one point, Affleck leaned in for what James described as a classic "ear whispering pose," a move often used by celebrity couples to signal closeness.