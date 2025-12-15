Ben Affleck Caught in Awkward Run-In With Exes Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at Kids' School Play

Ben Affleck found himself in an uncomfortable situation on Friday night when he attended a school play featuring his children alongside both of his exes, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner.

The event, held in Los Angeles, showcased Garner and Affleck's son Samuel, 13, and Lopez's daughter Emme, who performed together.

Photos obtained by Page Six captured Affleck and Garner arriving together, with Garner seated in the passenger seat and Affleck behind the wheel.

Lopez, meanwhile, arrived separately with her manager Benny Medina and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez.

Despite being in the same venue, the former couple maintained distance, navigating the event from different corners of the crowded playhouse.

At one point, Lopez and Affleck were in sight of each other, but the actor's back was turned as they engaged with separate groups of parents.

Samuel, however, shared a lighthearted moment with Lopez, smiling and laughing outside the venue. Eyewitnesses noted that Affleck spoke with others but did not publicly acknowledge Lopez.

Ben Affleck Keeps Co-Parenting Ties with Jennifer Garner

Affleck, 53, and Garner, 53, were married in 2005 and divorced in 2015, yet have maintained a close co-parenting relationship.

Lopez and Affleck, who rekindled their early 2000s romance in 2021, tied the knot in 2022 but divorced in August 2024.

Despite lingering tension over Affleck's ongoing friendship with Garner, Lopez continues to foster a strong bond with Samuel, previously taking him out for shopping and lunch dates.

The school play marked a rare occasion where Affleck and Lopez shared the same space after their split.

While they avoided direct interaction during the event, the sighting fueled renewed speculation about their dynamic, especially following their amicable reunion at the New York City premiere of "Kiss of the Spider Woman" in 2025.

Affleck, who produced the film, praised Lopez's performance and called her "amazing," reflecting on her dedication and talent, DailyMail reported.

Sources confirmed that despite their shared history, there is no romantic reconciliation between Affleck and Lopez. Both remain focused on their families and professional endeavors.