Jennifer Lopez Isn't Dating After Ben Affleck Divorce: 'She Seems Happy and Content'

Jennifer Lopez is starting the new year single and focused on what matters most to her: work and family.

Nearly a year after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck, the 56-year-old star is not dating and appears comfortable with where she is in life.

The source said Lopez is not looking for a new relationship right now and is instead putting her energy into her career and raising her children. "It's all about work and the kids for her," the source shared.

"She seems happy and content." Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David Muniz and Emme Maribel Muniz, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, InStyle reported.

Lopez's divorce from Affleck was finalized in January, about 20 weeks after she filed the paperwork in August.

She listed April 26, 2024, as the date of their separation. The split came two years after the pair celebrated a second wedding ceremony in Georgia, which followed their smaller Las Vegas wedding in July 2022.

Their relationship had drawn major attention because it marked a second chance for the former couple, who were first engaged in the early 2000s before calling it off in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez Is Not Dating 1 Year After Finalizing Ben Affleck Divorce (Exclusive Source) https://t.co/a251jJ2ekH — People (@people) December 29, 2025

Jennifer Lopez Embraces Single Life After Split

After the breakup, Lopez openly reflected on her life as a single woman. In an October 2024 interview with Interview magazine, she said she was looking forward to being on her own after years of difficult relationships.

"Now I'm excited... I'm not looking for anybody," Lopez said. She explained that she wanted to see what life feels like when she is "just free" and focused on herself.

That same month, Lopez spoke on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, where she shared that she is old-fashioned and not interested in using dating apps. Still, she said she does not worry about meeting someone in the future.

According to People, during the conversation, she also shared a personal lesson she has learned over time. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable," Lopez said. "It's that they're not capable."

Despite the end of her marriage, Lopez has remained active and visible, balancing work projects with time spent with her children.

She and Affleck have also been seen together at times, including holiday outings with their families.