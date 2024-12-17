Yungblud Reveals How a Mysterious Call Led to a Bond with Music Legend Roger Daltrey

Yungblud has opened up about a surprising new friendship with rock icon Roger Daltrey after an unexpected phone call that he assumed would be spam.

The 27-year-old singer, otherwise known as Dominic Harrison, said he got several calls from an unknown number in an interview with The Sun. He'd blown off their calls several times before answering, and his ears welcomed the voice of the 80-year-old Daltrey.

Daltrey said, "Hello, it is Roger," to which Yungblud replied, "Who Roger f**** who?"

The Who frontman took to contact him while up a ladder repairing his roof.

Yungblud said, "I was taken aback to have this surprise phone call with the music legend." Daltrey, who said he was a fan of Yungblud, then suggested they go fly-fishing.

Yungblud responded with enthusiasm about the offer, saying he would take Daltrey up on it when his schedule allows.

Daltrey became famous in the 1960s in The Who with Pete Townshend and fellow bandmates John Entwistle and Keith Moon. The iconic band sold over 100 million records worldwide with classics like "Baba O'Riley" and "My Generation."

Elsewhere, Yungblud has been recording his fourth studio album, the follow-up to 2022's self-titled effort and its single "The Funeral." It will be "a f-- rock opera," according to him, and will be "loosely" based on his Bludfest festival that he held a couple of months ago.

Yungblud recalled the festival performance, stating that he knew after playing in front of 30,000 people that he was ready for the "next adventure" of his music career.

During a recent interview with Kerrang! Yungblud spoke more about his journey of self-acceptance, adding, "For the first time in my life, I think I'm starting to actually like myself."

He stated that a lot of his songwriting was born out of self-loathing, but now he feels free to write whatever he wants at any time.