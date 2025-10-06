K-pop and pop fandoms collided in what may be the most unexpected collaboration of the year, and the internet is absolutely losing it.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo, fresh off the success of her solo EP Amortage, has just teased a new duet titled Eyes Closed, and the name floating everywhere as her surprise partner? None other than Zayn Malik, the former One Direction heartthrob.

The two icons, each with global fan bases in the millions, have never publicly crossed paths before. But fans of both artists, BLINKs and Directioners, are already making hashtags trend across X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram, flooding social media with theories, edits, and emotional reactions.

A Shadow and a Silhouette That Launched a Thousand Memes

The frenzy began when Jisoo posted a cryptic teaser to her official account: a dimly lit image of her back-to-back with a shadowed male figure. No name was revealed, only the song title: Eyes Closed.

That was all it took. Within hours, the silhouette was matched by fans to Zayn's recent press shots, down to the earring, jawline, and hand tattoo placement. While neither Jisoo's team at Blissoo nor Zayn's representatives at Mercury Records have confirmed the collaboration, major entertainment sites including The Korea Herald report Zayn as the likely partner.

Then, Zayn himself confirmed it

Zayn's First Step Into K-pop?

This is Zayn Malik's first official venture into the K-pop universe, making him the first former One Direction member to do so. It would also mark one of the rare crossovers between British pop and Korean mainstream music m a bridge fans have long fantasized about but never thought possible.

While the global pop scene has seen artists like Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez, and even Coldplay collaborate with K-pop idols, this pairing is unprecedented in its pairing of Western R&B soul and Korean idol artistry.

Why Now?

Zayn has been re-emerging in public life in 2025, not only musically but personally. Just last week, Netflix confirmed he will reunite with Louis Tomlinson for a three-part U.S. road trip documentary series chronicling friendship, fatherhood, and post-band reflections. The series is expected to debut in early 2026.

Still, fans were not expecting Zayn to return to music headlines before that, and definitely not in the form of a duet with a K-pop superstar.

Jisoo, meanwhile, has made it clear she's not slowing down after leaving YG Entertainment. Her independent label Blissoo, launched with Warner Records, has given her full creative control, and Eyes Closed seems poised to mark a new chapter of global experimentation.

BLINKs and Directioners: A Combined Force of Fandom Chaos

If there's one thing the internet knows, it's that BLACKPINK stans and One Direction fans don't play around. Their combined online power has already made #JISOON and #ZAYNSOO trend worldwide.

"We're not ready for the vocals. We're not ready for the visuals. We're not ready for the emotional damage," wrote one fan.

Another added: "Zayn is entering his K-pop era. 2025 is WILD."

Memes comparing the unexpected duo to fire and ice, angel and demon, and "two universes colliding" are flooding timelines. Even Spotify Korea liked a post teasing the collab.

All signs point to Eyes Closed dropping before the end of October . Some industry insiders speculate the release could coincide with BLACKPINK's ninth anniversary or be tied to Jisoo's rumored solo mini-tour.

Until then, fans are holding their breath, and refreshing timelines.