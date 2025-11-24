Diddy's First Prison Footage Drops: Mogul Spotted Working in Fort Dix's Media Library—Fans Shocked

Newly resurfaced prison videos depict Sean "Diddy" Combs working inside the media library at FCI Fort Dix and give the first moving images of the music mogul since his arrest in 2024.

HotNewHipHop first highlighted the footage, which provides a glimpse into Combs's daily routine in prison.

The TMZ-captured videos show the Bad Boy Records founder in a gray sweatsuit, brown beanie, and jacket. Per TMZ, this footage was captured "around the end of his work day giving movies and religious material to his fellow inmates."

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Diddy is working hard behind bars -- wrapping up after an honest day's work in new videos obtained by TMZ. pic.twitter.com/HLwcO3jn9N — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2025

The facility's chapel area, which also serves as its media library, features Combs and other inmates. There is no audio to the videos; however, he seems calm while interacting with his peers.

In a second clip, Combs walks down what appears to be a cell-block hallway while pushing a TV stand and speaking with other inmates. "Puff looks older, and folks can now really tell the white hairs that they saw in Diddy's first few prison pictures."

EXCLUSIVE 🚨 New video shows Diddy wrapping up his work for the evening on Friday at Fort Dix's media library located in the chapel, where he helps gives movies and religious materials to inmates. pic.twitter.com/wPZ53f15Co — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2025

His recent transfer to FCI Fort Dix prompted renewed public interest after a long period without video evidence of his life in custody.

Despite appearing calm in the video, Combs is apparently experiencing disciplinary issues internally. He "allegedly participated in an unauthorized three-way phone call behind bars," and he was "allegedly caught with homemade alcohol," incidents that have delayed his release date.

Combs currently has a scheduled release for June 4, 2028, though officials noted he could get an earlier date depending on factors such as participating in drug treatment programs and consistent good behavior.

The former music executive is serving time for transportation and prostitution charges. Other allegations have emerged about harsh conditions from a former inmate, but no official findings have corroborated those reports.

According to HotNewHipHop, curiosity about Combs' life in prison remains high, especially amid numerous civil legal battles he is still facing outside the facility. Authorities have not indicated whether more video footage will be released.

For now, the newly surfaced clips mark the public's first extended look at Diddy's routine since entering federal custody.