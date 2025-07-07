Zayn Malik Reveals Racism He Endured As Only Asian Member of One Direction

Zayn Malik recently spoke about the racism he dealt with during his time in One Direction. He also gave fans a preview of his upcoming song "Fuchsia Sea."

On Saturday, 32-year-old Malik gave fans a sneak peek of his new song by sharing a short clip on Instagram. In it, he raps, "I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian."

The song touches on how he felt singled out and misunderstood while being the only Asian member of the famous boy band.

According to PageSix, Zayn comes from a mixed background—his dad is Pakistani, while his mom has English and Irish roots.

Malik became part of One Direction in 2010, teaming up with Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne after they were put together on the UK's "X Factor." Zayn left the group in 2015.

The lyrics of "Fuchsia Sea" suggest that Zayn was aware of the discrimination he faced, even as the band became globally successful.

He raps, "Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination ... I worked hard in a white band."

His words struck a chord with fans, many of whom praised him online. "I am so proud," one user wrote. Another added, "King is back."

Zayn Malik Reflects on Past School Bullying Over His Race

This isn't the first time Zayn has addressed racism. In a previously leaked track, he spoke about being bullied in school for being Pakistani. Now, through music, he's giving voice to those painful memories.

Zayn has kept a low profile in the past few years. He's also a proud dad to his 4-year-old daughter, Khai, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid, DailyMail said. The two split in 2021 but co-parent their child.

While One Direction went on hiatus in 2016, rumors of a reunion have circulated. Before Liam Payne's tragic death in 2024, Harry Styles had said he wouldn't rule out getting the band back together someday.

Sadly, Payne died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. He was 31. A toxicology report later revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in his system.