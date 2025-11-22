Blueface's New Single 'Baby Girl' Causes a Social Media Storm: 'Send Him Back to Jail'

Blueface wasted no time getting back into music after serving his approximate two-year prison sentence, releasing the single "Baby Girl" just this month with an accompanying music video. The song has since been getting heavy rotation across social platforms, and reactions are running the gamut from humorous to disparaging.

According to HotNewHipHop, only weeks into his release, the rapper has resumed his pace of rapid content rollout, and "Baby Girl" has become his first major viral moment of 2025. But while the song is trending, much of the online response has leaned negative.

One user wrote on X, "Send him back to jail for this bs.

A second viral comment questions the song's lyrics. "Doing what to a Shih Tzu?" another asks.

But, seemingly unfazed, Blueface continued like nothing ever happened. Controversy breeds attention, the rapper has said before, and his swift return to music evidences his continued views that virality, good or bad, keeps his name at the forefront of the conversation. The talk circulating around him, though, reaches beyond the song itself.

His love life has created as much buzz lately as his music. Just recently, Blueface confirmed he was in a relationship with Hazel-E-a surprise to many fans and critics given an age disparity and the rapper's other known romantic links during his time in prison.

Karlissa Saffold, who gave her reaction in an interview with TMZ. "I don't know yet. I need to probably sit down and have some dinner with her and see what she's talking about. She seems to be a nice young lady though," she told the outlet.

sets up Saffold's shock regarding Hazel-E's age. "That girl does not look 45 years old. Are you sure? No. I don't think so. 45? I'll have to talk to Blue about that. I was thinking more like 38ish."

She first introduces her explanation of the comparison: "45 would be like eight years younger than me," Saffold pointed out.

With "Baby Girl" still on the rise across platforms, Blueface once again finds himself at the center of the hip-hop spotlight-driven by a mix of humor, critique, and curiosity from fans.