Charli XCX Appears to Clap Back at Taylor Swift During Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

Pop star Charli XCX made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend — and fans think it may have included a subtle dig at Taylor Swift.

Charli, 33, joined musical guest Role Model on stage during his performance of "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" on the October 12 episode, which featured Amy Poehler as host.

Role Model, real name Tucker Pillsbury, called out for "Sally," and Charli walked out wearing black sunglasses, a leather mini skirt, and a white T-shirt reading "Max's Kansas City."

Though seemingly simple, the T-shirt quickly set off speculation online.

Since Swift's fiancé, Travis Kelce, plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, fans questioned whether the shirt choice was a hidden jab — especially after the recent release of Swift's song "Actually Romantic" from her album The Life of a Showgirl, which many believe targets Charli.

According to PageSix, one lyric in Swift's track says, "The KC T-shirt ... oh tiny chihuahua, you will be dealt with," which fans now think references the very shirt Charli wore on "SNL."

A user on X wrote, "Iconic cameo and that 'Boring Barbie' top is the petty cherry on top!" Another added, "Taylor is screaming into her pillows right now."

Charli with a Kansas City shirt??? of course she's referencing Taylor / Travis, the feud is so real and the battle just begins 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/J9IQS7FkG1 — The Old Taylor Showgirl ❤️‍🔥 (@TheOldTaylorrr) October 12, 2025

'Boring Barbie' Lyric Sparks Charli XCX Rumors

The alleged feud has been brewing since Swift's song dropped on October 3. In it, she sings, "I heard you call me 'Boring Barbie' when the coke's got you brave," which some interpreted as a reference to Charli's previous music and interviews.

The two artists have a history. Charli opened for Taylor during her "Reputation" tour in 2018.

Their relationship reportedly cooled after Charli became close with Matty Healy, Swift's ex, and later married his bandmate, George Daniel of The 1975, DailyMail said.

Still, not all fans are convinced there was shade. Some pointed out that the "Max's Kansas City" tee is from Role Model's merch line and ties into the theme of his 2024 album Kansas Anymore.

"Charli XCX wearing Tucker's shirt as his Sally," one fan explained, while another said, "This has nothing to do with Taylor and everything to do with the performance bit."

Charli has yet to publicly respond to the speculation.