Bad Bunny And His Record Label Entangled In $16M Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Audio

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is confronting multiple legal challenges just weeks ahead of his highly anticipated Super Bowl LX halftime performance.

The rapper and his record label, Rimas Entertainment, are facing a $16 million lawsuit over the alleged unauthorized use of a woman's voice in two of his songs, according to court documents obtained by The Mirror US.

Lawsuit Over Voice Recordings

The lawsuit, filed Jan. 5 in San Juan's Court of First Instance by Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, claims that Bad Bunny and his team used her voice without consent in "Solo de Mí" from his 2018 album X100PRE and again in "EoO" from his latest album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (2025).

Serrano Rivera told the court that a producer she knew, Roberto J. Rosado, also known as La Paciencia, asked her to record herself saying the phrase, "Mira puñ-t-, no me quiten el perreo" ("Look, F**k, don't take my reggaeton away") as a WhatsApp voice note. She alleges the recording was later used in Bad Bunny's songs without her permission.

Her legal team states that Rosado admitted the use was unauthorized. The lawsuit cites Puerto Rico's Moral Copyright Law, unjust enrichment, the Right to One's Own Image Law, and privacy violations.

According to the filing, Rivera's voice was exploited across albums, concerts, merchandise, and digital platforms without compensation or attribution, violating her moral rights as an author.

She is seeking both damages and an injunction preventing further use of her recording, including its use during Bad Bunny's 31-performance residency in Puerto Rico.

This follows a similar ongoing case filed by Bad Bunny's former girlfriend, Carliz de la Cruz Hernández, who alleges unauthorized use of her voice in "Pa Ti" (2017) and "Dos Mil 16" (2022) and is seeking $40 million in damages.

Homeowner Sues Over 'La Casita' Replica

In a separate legal action, 84-year-old Puerto Rican widower Román Carrasco Delgado is suing Bad Bunny for at least $1 million.

Carrasco claims the singer used his Humacao home in both a short film and the "No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí" residency without proper authorization, causing him emotional distress, according to the Associated Press.

Carrasco said he was only paid $5,200 for the original use of the home, which has since become a symbol of the residency, with thousands of visitors and extensive social media exposure.

The lawsuit also alleges that contracts related to the home's use were presented in ways he could not fully comprehend due to his inability to read or write, and his signature was allegedly transferred to multiple documents without proper explanation.

The short film, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," released in January 2025, featured the house prominently, and a replica of it, dubbed "La Casita," was constructed inside the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan for his 31-show residency.

Carrasco alleges he was neither asked for permission nor compensated for this reproduction.

"Without his permission, the co-defendants used the measurements and photos taken of Don Román's Casita to construct an exact copy... to be used in Bad Bunny's concert series," the filing states. Carrasco also expressed the property's sentimental value, saying he built it with his late wife and family over four to five years.

Despite the lawsuits, Bad Bunny's recent album DeBÍ Tirar Más Fotos, released Jan. 5, and his Puerto Rico residency have already generated significant economic impact, reportedly contributing $200 million to the local economy, according to CNN.