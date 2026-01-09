Keith Urban Reportedly Clashed With Nicole Kidman Over Custody of Daughters Before Divorce Settlement

Nicole Kidman reportedly fought for primary custody of her and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, 15, before finalizing the terms of her divorce from the country star.

The exes officially finalized their divorce in the beginning of January 2026, only a few months after she initiated the divorce proceedings of their 19-year marriage.

Court papers show that the couple also gave up their rights to spousal and child support and each will pay for their own legal costs.

Property, including household items, vehicles, bank accounts, and personal effects, will be divided so that each keeps what is already in their possession.

According to documents, Kidman will have the girls for 306 days of the year, while Urban will see them for 59 days, primarily every other weekend.

"The one thing that became a sticking point was custody of Sunday and Faith," a source told the Daily Mail, noting that Urban had initially requested equal time with the children.

That request, according to the source, "made the Oscar-winning actress spiral."

Custody Battles and Past Experiences

A second source familiar with the situation explained that Kidman's determination stemmed partly from her first divorce from Tom Cruise.

When Kidman and Cruise split in 2001, joint custody was agreed upon for their children, Isabella and Connor, but both ultimately chose to live primarily with their father. "

She wasn't given that benefit when she divorced Tom Cruise," the source said, adding that this influenced her approach with Urban.

The source also noted logistical challenges in negotiating Urban's touring schedule.

"Keith has a bunch of tour dates coming up, and his schedule is a little less flexible than Nicole's," the source said. In contrast, Kidman's work as an actress allowed her children to accompany her on set, creating a more consistent and stable environment than life on the road.

Another source said Urban eventually conceded to Kidman's terms. "Their daughters are both in their teens and need their mother more than their father at these ages," the source said. "Keith knew he'd never win the battle in court and finally backed down. That's when the divorce was settled."

Kidman's Family Life and Urban's Adjustments

Following the divorce, Kidman, along with Sunday and Faith, remained in the family home in Nashville, which Urban reportedly vacated in the summer of 2025.

Reports from New Idea suggested that Urban struggled with the new family dynamics, particularly after missing key family events like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Faith's birthday.

"It felt like a gut punch," a source told the outlet, adding that he felt "completely lost" and unsure where home was.

An insider close to Kidman told Page Six that custody was never truly a "sticking point" between the exes. "Nicole and Keith mutually agreed to and signed a document confirming the custody arrangement," the source said.

Naomi Watts Steps In as Matchmaker

In the wake of the divorce, Kidman's close friend Naomi Watts has reportedly encouraged the actress to re-enter the dating world. According to Radar Online, Watts is helping set Kidman up with fellow Australian actor Simon Baker.

"Simon's always been a good friend of Nicole's; she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids, but it's always been strictly platonic," a source said.

While Baker is described as eager to pursue a romantic connection, Kidman has reportedly been hesitant to jeopardize long-standing friendships, including Baker's relationship with his ex-wife, Rebecca Rigg.

"Naomi would love to see Nicole and Simon hook up, but she knows Nicole's not ready yet and she's still getting over her split from Keith," the source said.