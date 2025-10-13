Chappell Roan Cries on Stage as She Shares Why Queer Joy Matters More Than Ever

Chappell Roan ended her "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things" tour with a powerful and emotional message to her fans — especially those in the LGBTQ+ community.

The rising pop star held back tears as she stood before nearly 30,000 people at Brookside at the Rose Bowl, closing out her three-city tour with back-to-back sold-out shows.

The moment wasn't just about music. It was about purpose. Roan, who has become known for her bold performances and loyal queer following, paused during the show to explain why this tour meant more to her than any before.

"Last year, I was really questioning why I was doing this," Roan shared with the crowd.

"I felt so sad, so awkward. I didn't understand why I kept putting myself through it. But when I started performing again, it all made sense — it's to bring queer people joy and remind them that it's OK."

According to RollingStone, Roan admitted she hadn't planned to tour in the US this year and made the decision at the last minute.

But as she looked out at her biggest audience ever, she said she was glad she changed her mind.

"This job is so awesome. Thank you for making it awesome," she said warmly. "Everything made sense this year."

just got back from seeing chappell roan and my voice is hoarse and I cried and I think my soul left my body she’s literally the most breathtaking person ever and it was worth the sensory nightmare that the concert format was pic.twitter.com/Lam8ClCoJx — michael meiyers 🍉 ⨂ 📚 (@mreadstoomuch) October 12, 2025

Chappell Roan Urges Fans to Protect Joy

Throughout her speech, Roan highlighted how important it is to protect joy — especially in hard times.

She spoke honestly about the pain and confusion she has felt but said performing for queer fans helped her reconnect with the reason she began making music in the first place.

"There are so many things in the world that feel like they're against you," she said. "But then there is this. The only thing that matters anymore is joy — and protecting that, and peace and safety."

To the thousands watching her that night, Roan offered reassurance and acceptance. "You are safe here. You can be whoever you are tonight," she said, NME reported.

"Even if you're not queer, I hope you know I include you. This isn't just for the gays."

Roan also thanked Los Angeles, a city that played a big part in shaping her identity and music. "I wrote all my favorite songs here. I am me because of this city. So thank you."

As her tour wraps, Roan is expected to return to the studio to continue working on her second album.

She recently released new singles like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "The Subway," giving fans a taste of what's next.