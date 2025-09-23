Chappell Roan’s Hilarious Reaction to On-Screen Thong Reveal Goes Viral

Pop star Chappell Roan had a laugh-out-loud moment during her "Visions of Damsels & Other Dangerous Things Tour" this weekend when she realized mid-performance that she was only wearing a thong on stage.

The unexpected moment happened at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens during the first of her two New York City shows. Roan, 27, was performing when she glanced at the big screen behind her — and instantly froze.

"Oh my God, I forgot my bottom was just a thong," Roan exclaimed, with a shocked expression, keeping one hand on her backside. "I looked up on the screen, I saw my a** and I was like—it's gone!"

The hilarious moment was caught on video and quickly went viral online. Fans rushed to social media to share their reactions to the singer's accidental on-stage reveal.

According to Yahoo, one user wrote, "The way she goes back to singing so effortlessly," while another said, "She's so funny."

Though some joked about whether it was planned, others praised Roan's confidence and ability to laugh it off.

One fan posted, "I know she deliberately wears it, but I can't prove it," while another added, "Chappell Roan, I'm on my knees. Oh my god."

i’m jealous of everyone who saw her in this look pic.twitter.com/J8ohPWJRsj — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) September 21, 2025

Chappell Roan Owns the Stage in Red and Black Corset

The outfit in question was a bold red and black corset with matching undergarments — including the now-famous thong, People reported.

While it wasn't technically a wardrobe malfunction, the singer's genuine surprise made the moment even more memorable.

Roan is known for her daring fashion choices and fearless stage presence. This isn't her first brush with revealing outfits.

Back in March, during Paris Fashion Week, she shared a photo of a dress that split open in the back. Additionally, during her "Saturday Night Live" debut last year, she faced a backstage wardrobe challenge. Still, she takes it all in stride.

The current tour, which began on May 30, features songs from her debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, along with new tracks from her upcoming album, CR2.

After her two New York City performances, she'll head to Kansas City and Pasadena for the final shows.

Fans continue to celebrate Roan's bold style and quick wit, with one saying, "Chappell Roan, you will never go out of style in my house." Another simply summed it up: "I love her."