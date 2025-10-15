A$AP Relli Moves Forward With Civil Lawsuit After A$AP Rocky's Acquittal

A$AP Relli is not backing down. After rapper A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in a high-profile criminal case earlier this year, Relli—real name Terell Ephron—is moving forward with a separate civil lawsuit for assault and battery.

A Los Angeles judge confirmed Tuesday, October 14, that the bench trial is set for January 12, 2026, and called the date "firm."

Ephron now has new civil attorneys who appeared via video at the hearing. They said they've been working hard to restart the case after Relli's previous lawyers dropped out following Rocky's acquittal in February.

In the criminal trial, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was cleared of charges that he shot Ephron with a semiautomatic weapon during a 2021 argument.

While the civil trial moves forward, both sides have expressed openness to settling. Ephron's legal team suggested trying private mediation with a retired judge.

Rocky's lawyer, Wogai Mohmand, said they prefer a mandatory settlement conference (MSC) with a current judge, RollingStone reported.

"We haven't received any settlement offer from the plaintiff," she said, adding that an MSC might help both parties resolve the issue without going to trial.

A$AP Relli has a new team of lawyers and is pressing ahead with his assault and battery lawsuit against A$AP Rocky. A January date remains set unless the two sides are able to find resolution beforehand. More:https://t.co/9anfHRudvHhttps://t.co/9anfHRudvH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 14, 2025

Judge Orders Mediation in A$AP Rocky Civil Case

Judge William F. Fahey ruled that the parties must first try private mediation. He gave them six weeks to make progress and report back by December 10.

"Either you're going to enjoy some success, or I'll consider setting an MSC at that time," Fahey said.

The judge also ordered State Farm Insurance—which is involved due to Rocky's homeowner's policy—to join the mediation.

The company had previously claimed it did not owe Rocky coverage in this case.

In another key move, the judge granted Rocky's request to force Relli to respond to discovery demands.

Relli must now pay $4,500 in sanctions and submit responses within two weeks.

Ephron's new legal team, led by Aaron Morris and Andrew Robertson, will also represent him in a separate defamation lawsuit against Rocky and his criminal attorney, Joe Tacopina.

That case claims Tacopina defamed Relli by saying his shooting claims were part of an extortion scheme.

According to AllHipHop, Relli has already spent over $500,000 on legal fees and could owe more if the defamation case is dismissed under California's anti-SLAPP law, which protects free speech.

If no settlement is reached, the civil assault trial will proceed without a jury, with Judge Fahey making the final decision. The next hearing in the defamation case is set for October 23.