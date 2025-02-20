A$AP Relli Breaks Silence with Scathing Statement After A$AP Rocky Verdict: 'I Don't Care'

A$AP Relli is speaking out after a jury found A$AP Rocky not guilty of felony assault charges.

In a post to his Instagram Stories, Relli slammed those who have gossiped after the trial and added that they don't bring meaning to his life.

"Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life, hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don't care. Your existence doesn't add any value in my life," he wrote.

Rocky was found not guilty of felony assault charges that were brought against the 36-year-old rapper after an incident in 2021 where it was alleged that he fired a gun twice in the path of Relli when the former friends engaged in an argument.

Prior to him being found not guilty, Rock was offered a plea deal, one that he refused. Had he accepted it, he would have received 180 days in jail on top of getting probation. For a maximum sentence, he was facing 24 years behind bars.

Since the case has been resolved, a juror has revealed that they believe that the gun in the case that was used was real. However, they sated that there was not enough evidence in the case to convict Rocky.

"I think we kind of were almost at the verdict [but] we had a couple of people, including myself, who ... still had some questions and we were all thinking that a crime had been committed," one juror said told blogger Nique at Nite via BET.

"But the thing is with the instructions we had and with the law that we didn't think that was enough evidence to convict," they added.

After the ruling and been announced, Rocky's attorney, Joe Tacopina, spoke to Extra about the verdict -- particularly Rocky falling into Rihanna's arms, which has become an instant meme.

Asap rocky jumps and hugs Rihanna after being found not guilty pic.twitter.com/Cg1SpkvsDx — f⌖ (@ohfold) February 19, 2025

"I knew there were two counts, and you know, I've seen odd things happen in jury verdicts where they could split the verdict... And so after the first not guilty, I'm laser-focused on the clerk to hear that second count. And I look to my right, he's gone. And I didn't know. I didn't know he left. He was just gone. I was like, I said to my partner, 'Did he leave?'... And I see him on top of Rihanna... I couldn't process quickly enough," he told the outlet.

Rocky might have leapt into Rihanna's arms after it was read, but it was not over for the rapper yet.

"I still told my partner, 'Get him back.' Here we have another count... So, I'm thinking, 'My God, if the second count doesn't go well, this is gonna be embarrassing. That was just an emotional explosion," Tacopina added.

"Rihanna and Rocky said to me in the courtroom yesterday, they grabbed me and they said, 'Listen, our next baby is A$AP Joe," he continued.

The intense feelings continued and Rocky said that he loved his attorney after the verdicts had been read.

"At the end, it all crescendoed when I started talking about him and how important he is to me, and how good of a person he is and Rihanna and their family, and how much I appreciated them putting their trust in me," Tacopina revealed.

There is still an ongoing civil case against Rocky brought by Relli over defamation and Tacopina believes that the case will once again rule in Rocky's favor.

"I think that's on life support, to say the least. At this point, you know, whether he'll drop or not, I don't know whether his attorneys will want to stick with it, because a lot of evidence came out in the trial," he concluded.