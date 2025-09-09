A$AP Relli Urged to Drop Defamation Lawsuit or Risk Paying A$AP Rocky's $50K Legal Fees

A$AP Relli is now facing a tough choice: drop his defamation lawsuit against A$AP Rocky or risk owing tens of thousands in legal fees.

On Monday, a Los Angeles judge advised Relli, who's now representing himself, to rethink continuing the high-stakes case.

During the hearing, Judge Randolph M. Hammock warned that if A$AP Rocky wins his motion to dismiss the case under California's anti-SLAPP law, Relli could be forced to pay up to $50,000 in Rocky's legal expenses.

"I would urge you to contact the other side and see if a deal can be made," the judge said. "Maybe it's time to cut your losses."

Relli, born Terell Ephron, joined the court call remotely. He explained that his previous legal team quit after Rocky was found not guilty in a criminal trial earlier this year.

"I've already invested over $500,000," Relli told the judge. "So now, I'm stuck on my own. I'm just fighting for my rights here."

According to AllHipHop, the 2023 lawsuit alleges that Rocky and his attorney, Joe Tacopina, damaged Relli's reputation by portraying him as dishonest and attempting extortion.

Relli vs. Rocky: Defamation Hearing Set for October 23

The accusations stem from a 2021 incident where Relli claimed the rapper shot at him. However, Rocky denied the allegations and was acquitted in February after a three-week trial.

Jurors heard that the gun used was a movie prop firing blanks and listened to audio recordings where Relli allegedly asked for $30 million and offered to disappear "on an island" if he got paid.

Judge Hammock explained that Rocky's motion to dismiss relies on anti-SLAPP protections, which are meant to stop lawsuits that target free speech, RollingStone reported.

He said Rocky's team is likely to prove that their statements were of public interest, especially given Rocky's global fame and relationship with Rihanna.

Even if Relli drops the case now, the judge noted, Rocky's team could still seek attorney's fees. "Mr. Ephron, this is a very technical motion. They probably will show this is about public interest," the judge added.

A hearing on the motion is set for October 23. Relli must file an official response by then—lawyer or not. Meanwhile, his separate civil assault case against Rocky is still set to go to trial in January.

"Rocky has done nothing wrong, and we're looking forward to a decision," his civil attorney James Sargent told sources.