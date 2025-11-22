Britney Spears Cuts Off Family as 'Disturbing' Behavior Raises Red Flags: Report

Britney Spears has reportedly ceased communication with her relatives and friends, who are very worried and wondering what kind of distressing behavior she has shown, as they have been describing it for the last few weeks.

The Daily Mail reported the worries escalated after the singer was captured while she was leaving a wine bar in Westlake Village, Calif., with a champagne flute in her hand during what looked like a rare night out ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌alone.

While her team later insisted she had not consumed alcohol, relatives say the incident set off a chain of worry — and silence.

Those close to Spears say communication abruptly ended. One family insider told the Daily Mail that Spears "isn't returning texts, won't pick up calls, and won't even read DMs," adding that loved ones are becoming increasingly anxious as days pass without contact.

"It's very frustrating, because we just want to make sure she's OK," the source said, noting that the family simply wants to confirm "she's taking care of herself."

A second source described her recent behavior as "disturbing" and said it is raising "a lot of red flags right now," leaving relatives uncertain about how or whether to intervene.

A third person close to the situation offered a different perspective, saying Spears "is in no rush to get back to family who have been trying to contact her" and that relatives plan to give her a few more days before attempting again around the Thanksgiving holiday. If that fails, they intend to try once more around her Dec. 2 birthday.

Family members reportedly grew more alarmed after the release of Kevin Federline's memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he made several claims about their past, including allegations of infidelity and drug use. Spears denied the accusations, accusing Federline of "gaslighting."

The book nevertheless unsettled her, according to a source who told the Daily Mail that it "reopened old wounds" and left the singer "spiraling."

Loved ones have discussed their fears privately, with one insider describing some of her recent behavior as "terrifying" and questioning, "How can we protect her from herself?"

Photos Spark Tension — and a Public Response

Spears, 43, was photographed Tuesday leaving Stonehaus wine bar before walking to her car and handing a staff member the glass she carried outside.

She called the photographers "incredibly mean" and accused them of taking "the worst photos" of her, saying she "can't go anywhere" without feeling harassed. "It's so offensive," she said on social media.

The photos followed another concerning moment from last month, when a video circulated allegedly showing Spears driving after a night out with friends.

She later said the woman in the footage was a "lookalike," and a restaurant manager who saw her that night said she hadn't been drinking.

Spears has remained largely estranged from her family since the collapse of her court-ordered conservatorship in 2021. Though the arrangement ended four years ago, there has been little repair of the fractured relationships with her parents, siblings, or extended relatives.