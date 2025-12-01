Blueface Claims Megan Thee Stallion Gave Him 'Sucky-Sucky' After Tory Lanez Shooting— 'I Helped Her Heal'

Blueface is stirring controversy again after speaking on an old claim involving Megan Thee Stallion during a recent sit-down interview, adding new context to an allegation he first brought up two years ago. The comments from the rapper arrived during an appearance with VladTV, in which he spoke on a number of industry rumors and personal accounts.

The interview also questioned Blueface about his 2023 claim that Megan Thee Stallion had performed oral sex on him "a long time ago." Per HotNewHipHop, DJ Vlad then pressed the rapper for whether the encounter allegedly happened in the aftermath of the 2020 Tory Lanez shooting.

In turn, the rapper gave a long pause before answering. He said, "Yeah, I, uh... I got at her, you know?" He then proceeded to describe his alleged interaction. He added, "'You okay? I'll come check on you. I'll rub your feet or something.' I flew out to Orlando. That's where she was at at the time. We was vibing. Fishing, swimming, and whatnot. Got a little sucky-sucky."

Blueface continued to say that Megan never denied the alleged encounter. As he said in his interview, "Of course not, [she didn't deny it]. Can't deny the truth... I ain't talking about no other dk, you feel me? I don't care if he shot you or not, I'm not finna ask what happened. I'm trying to help you get over that, baby. I'm trying to help you heal."**

HotNewHipHop observes that Megan Thee Stallion has never spoken about the accusation, and no corroborating evidence has emerged.

The rapper also briefly mentioned his rapport with Tory Lanez, describing it as casual and not particularly close. The conversation then shifted to other claims Blueface recently made—also highlighted by HotNewHipHop—including an assertion that Offset cheated on Cardi B with Chrisean Rock. Rock swiftly denied the rumor online.

To top it all off, Blueface's mom Karlissa Saffold still weighs in publically about her son's personal life. She reportedly cosigned the hypothetical pairing, even encouraging it multiple times via social media.

All of Blueface's claims are unconfirmed and none of the individuals involved have released any statements.

Meanwhile, Blueface's relationship with Hazel-E is also making headlines. His mother, Karlissa Saffold, told TMZ she was surprised by Hazel-E's reported age, saying, "That girl does not look 45 years old... She seems to be a nice young lady though."