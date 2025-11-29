Princess Love Alleges Ray J's Kids Caught Him Naked with Another Woman

Princess Love's new series of accusations against Ray J have heightened the saga involving the two, stemming from a domestic incident that reportedly led to his arrest in the early morning hours of Nov. 27.

The latest claims surfaced after Ray J publicly stated he had "the worst Thanksgiving in the f***ing world," but Princess Love countered with detailed allegations about his behavior.

According to HotNewHipHop, Ray J was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at Princess Love and their daughter during an altercation. Authorities have not released further details on the incident, and both parties have since taken to social media to air their sides of the conflict.

Per WBLS, Princess Love expressed her opinion in a series of posts against Ray J's action and being a father. She indicated that her kids encountered a disturbing situation, saying, "the last time their kids were with him, they caught him naked in bed with another woman."

Princess shared her fears and was worried for her family. She said, "I love my kids and I would never put them at risk." Then she accused Ray J of "terrorizes women" and called him out to take responsibility.

Princess also addressed Ray J's well-being, prefacing her statement with a neutral lead-in about her call for treatment. She asked him to check into rehab and said he reportedly blew off any concerns she had about his lifestyle choices. She also mentioned her cousin's husband, whom she said Ray J threatened during the domestic dispute.

HotNewHipHop reports that Ray J says Princess Love and her cousin came to his house inebriated and tried to take the children, defending himself from accusations of battering Princess Love. His statement is prefaced by a neutral introductory statement that sets up his position. The report says that his position suggests the situation escalated due to their behavior, not his.

TMZ reported that the footage from the incident added further intensity to the confrontation. Clips that circulated online reportedly show Ray J appearing to load a gun on a livestream, with Princess entering moments later to retrieve the children as shouting intensified in the background. As the vigil by the public eye heightens, the situation remains fluid.

Authorities have not issued new statements, and both sides continue to present conflicting accounts. As concern for the children continues to grow, the public hopes to see the parties involved resolve their issues peacefully and assume responsibility for how they care for the family.