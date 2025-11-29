Ace Frehley Memorial Revealed: First Look at KISS Legend's Final Resting Place in the Bronx

The final resting place of rock icon Ace Frehley has been revealed, showing a simple but powerful tribute to the late KISS guitarist. Just over a month after his death, a polished stone crypt with the engraving "PAUL 'ACE' FREHLEY, 1951–2025" now stands inside a Bronx cemetery.

Fresh flowers and a single red rose were placed at the base, marking the first public look at the memorial.

Frehley died on October 16 at age 74 after suffering blunt head trauma from a fall that caused a brain bleed, TMZ reported.

He was placed on life support before his family made the difficult decision to remove it.

The musician was later laid to rest in a private funeral attended by his fellow KISS co-founders Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss.

The newly completed memorial is a quiet reminder of a man who helped shape one of rock's most theatrical and recognizable bands.

Frehley co-founded KISS in 1973, famously becoming the "Spaceman" alongside Simmons' "Demon," Stanley's "Starchild," and Criss' "Catman."

Their bold makeup, loud style, and dramatic stage presence made them stand out in the 1970s rock scene.

TMZ posted a photo of Ace Frehley’s final resting place

Ace Frehley Honored in KISS Hall of Fame Legacy

In a past interview, Simmons recalled that other bands at the time followed glitter trends, but KISS aimed to be larger, louder, and more unique.

According to DailyMail, their approach paid off when the group earned a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014, with Frehley recognized for his role in shaping their sound and image.

Frehley left KISS in 1982 and later formed Frehley's Comet, releasing two albums. He continued performing and giving interviews throughout his life, including a March 2025 conversation with "The Aquarian," where he shared a surprisingly hopeful outlook.

He said a psychic once told him he would live to 100 and joked, "No problem!" He also mentioned the longevity in his family, noting, "My dad lived to be 96 and my mom lived to be 86."

His sudden collapse at his home studio weeks before his death came as a shock to fans.

The news of his completed memorial now gives them a place to remember him, even if the ceremony itself was kept private.