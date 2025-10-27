Susan Boyle Stuns Fans with Unrecognizable Makeover: 'Is That Really Her?

Is that you Susan Boyle? The Scottish singer who rose to global fame after her 2009 "Britain's Got Talent" audition, stunned fans with a markedly different red‑carpet appearance that left many asking, "Is that really her?"

Boyle, 64, attended the Pride of Britain Awards at London's Grosvenor House Hotel and shared images from the event on social media. In the photos, she wore a black-and-white printed gown, a faux‑fur shawl and multiple strands of pearls. Her hair was straight and light blond, a visible departure from the darker, curly styles that many fans associated with her early career.

"Love the gown — but the hair looks a bit like a wig," one follower commented on Boyle's post. Other reactions ranged from praise to surprise: "She looks wonderful but I like her better with dark hair," wrote a supporter, while another posted, "Move over Adele." Some users urged caution, reminding observers that personal style changes do not alter an artist's legacy.

Boyle shot to international attention at age 47 with a stirring rendition of "I Dreamed a Dream" from Les Misérables on Britain's Got Talent. Judges and audience members were visibly moved, and the performance became one of the most watched audition clips in reality television history.

Boyle finished second in the competition but went on to a successful recording career, selling millions of albums worldwide.

According to NBC, her relationship with talent show judge and music executive Simon Cowell has endured since that audition. Cowell has frequently recounted how Boyle's voice and presence transformed his expectations and boosted the global profile of the program. He later signed her to his label, Syco Music.

Fans' curiosity about Boyle's appearance comes amid a history of personal challenges the singer has faced. Boyle has spoken publicly about receiving an autism spectrum diagnosis in 2013 and has been open about her struggles with depression. In April 2022, she had a stroke that impacted her speech and singing. Boyle spent over a year in rehab. By May 2025, she came back to social media and the recording studio after a long break.

While reactions to her new look have swirled online, observers noted that Boyle remains a figure who defies conventional expectations. Her rise from a small Scottish town to an international stage was, as Cowell has said, "unbelievable," and has continued to inspire fans who remember the moment she first captured global attention.

Representatives for Boyle did not immediately respond to requests for comment about her recent appearance or whether the change in hairstyle was part of a temporary styling choice.

The Pride of Britain ceremony, which honors inspirational figures across the U.K., provided a backdrop for Boyle to reconnect with peers; she was photographed conversing with Anne Hegerty of the quiz show "The Chase."