Justin Bieber Explains Why He Believes Thinking About Another Woman Equals Cheating in Rarely Open Discussion on Marriage

Justin Bieber shared his strict views on fidelity during a Twitch stream that quickly went viral, revealing how seriously he takes loyalty in marriage.

The 31-year-old singer, who has been married to Hailey Bieber for seven years, said he believes infidelity begins long before physical contact.

According to Complex, Bieber told viewers that even fantasizing about another woman crosses a moral line.

"If you even think of a woman with lust, it's the same thing as actually doing it," he said during the stream, describing such thoughts as "committing adultery."

Bieber Opens Up About Faith and Marriage

The "Peaches" artist, dressed casually in a pink hoodie and white shirt while chatting with friends over fast food, continued that same comparison throughout the conversation.

Drawing from his Christian faith, he added, "If you treat a man with anger or something, it's the same as killing a man."

The comments marked one of Bieber's most candid public reflections on his marriage to Hailey.

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ getting married in a New York courthouse in 2018 and having a bigger ceremony in South Carolina the next year, the couple has frequently been the subject of rumors regarding their relationship but hardly ever talked about their limits ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌transparently.

"If you ever think about a woman with lust, it's already cheating"

Fatherhood and a New Creative Chapter

Bieber and Hailey recently celebrated a major milestone with the birth of their first child, Jack Blues Bieber, who turned one earlier this year. Both appeared in the video for his July single "Yukon," reflecting their growing focus on family life.

According to the Daily Mail, Bieber's father, Jeremy, said becoming a parent has helped the pop star find stability. "He's really leaning into being a father," Jeremy said. "It's grounded him and helped him make his best music."

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ singer also went on to new works, among which is the livestreaming on Twitch, a place where he has gathered more than 160,000 followers.

For Bieber, this medium has been a means to stay in touch with his admirers and to show them the making of the event as he gets ready for his shows at Coachella next ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌year.

"This is our space for the next few months," he told viewers, per Billboard. "I'm gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella."