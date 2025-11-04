Nicole Scherzinger Resolves Long-Running Legal Feud With Pussycat Dolls Founder After Tour Collapse

Nicole Scherzinger's legal fight with Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin has come to an end.

Us Weekly reports that both lawsuits tied to their failed reunion tour have been withdrawn following a confidential settlement.

The decision comes after several years of stalled negotiations and repeated delays.

Antin first sued Scherzinger in 2021, claiming the singer refused to participate in the Pussycat Dolls' planned reunion tour unless she received greater creative control and a larger share of profits.

The lawsuit alleged that Scherzinger's demands derailed the comeback, forcing promoter Live Nation to cancel plans and demand repayment of a $600,000 advance.

The 47-year-old singer pushed back with a legal filing of her own, accusing Antin of mismanaging tour finances. Scherzinger said she invested around $100,000 to help launch the reunion but wasn't repaid or shown how the project's funds were used.

Settlement Reached After Prolonged Dispute

Court filings show that both sides agreed "in principle" to a settlement last year but requested multiple extensions as their legal teams worked through the details. The case appeared headed for trial earlier this year until both parties finalized an agreement.

Antin's attorney, David Blau, previously told the court that the settlement involved a "multi-faceted structure," citing professional obligations that slowed progress. Scherzinger's commitments to her Broadway production of "Sunset Blvd."also delayed proceedings.

Amid the dispute, Blau sought to withdraw as Antin's legal representative, citing "irreconcilable differences," but the matter was resolved before the court ruled on his request.

From Chart-Toppers to Court Battles

As lead singer from 2003 to 2010, Scherzinger helped make the Pussycat Dolls a global pop act. Their 2020 reunion and single React were delayed by COVID-19 restrictions until the plan was abandoned.

At the time, Scherzinger said on social media that the tour was canceled, reportedly catching some former bandmates by surprise.