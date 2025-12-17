Selena Gomez Gets Real About Skin Condition Mistaken for a 'Mustache'

Selena Gomez is once again being open with fans, this time about a skin condition that was mistaken for facial hair.

The singer and actress addressed the topic in a makeup-free Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 16, after someone asked her how she shaves her "mustache."

Instead of brushing off the comment, Gomez calmly explained that the dark area above her lip is caused by melasma, a common skin condition, ENews reported.

In the short video, Gomez laughed as she cleared things up, explaining that she does not have a five o'clock shadow.

She shared that melasma causes discoloration on her skin and that she treats it, even though it is still visible.

She also reminded viewers that sun exposure can make the condition worse and encouraged people to protect their skin by using sunscreen.

Melasma is known to cause brown or gray patches on areas like the upper lip, face, and neck. According to medical experts, it is often linked to sun exposure and hormone changes. Gomez said sunlight played a role in her case, which is why she takes extra care of her skin now.

The 33-year-old "Only Murders in the Building" star has long been honest about her appearance and skincare struggles.

Selena Gomez Says Stress Impacts Her Skin

Over the years, she has spoken openly about acne, flare-ups, and the pressure to look perfect.

In past interviews, Gomez has shared that stress can affect her skin and that she has learned to accept whatever her skin looks like on a given day.

According to People, sunscreen, she has said, is especially important to her routine because of her lupus diagnosis. Taking care of her skin, Gomez believes, is part of taking care of her overall health, including her mind and body.

Gomez has also addressed rumors about cosmetic procedures. In 2024, she confirmed that she had received Botox but pushed back strongly against other claims about her appearance.

She explained that changes in her face were often due to medical treatments and flare-ups, not surgery.

She has shared that on difficult days, she allows herself to feel her emotions, then leans on close friends and therapy for support. Laughter, she says, can also help lighten heavy moments.

By speaking honestly about melasma, Gomez showed fans that skin changes are normal and nothing to be ashamed of.