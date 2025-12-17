Simu Liu Says Taylor Swift Made His Paris Proposal 'Completely Unforgettable'

Marvel star Simu Liu has revealed that pop superstar Taylor Swift helped turn his Paris proposal to Allison Hsu into a moment he and his fiancée will never forget.

During a guest appearance on "The Tonight Show" on Monday, December 15, Liu shared how Swift played a surprising but meaningful role in the romantic engagement earlier this year.

Liu explained that Swift's music has been deeply connected to his relationship with Hsu, a digital marketing executive who has loved the singer since childhood.

According to the actor, Swift's songs helped the couple bond in the early days of their relationship, making her an obvious choice when Liu wanted to add something extra special to his proposal.

While planning the moment, Liu decided to reach out to Swift through her publicist with a simple request: a short congratulatory video for Hsu.

He admitted he did not expect a response, even though he had met Swift a few times before. To his surprise, the singer sent back a brief video just two days later.

Liu said the video became the final touch after he proposed to Hsu during a spring trip to Paris.

According to CNA, he described Swift as "the cherry on top" of the moment and shared that Hsu was already emotional before seeing the message. Once the video played, he said, she became overwhelmed with joy and emotion.

🚨Simu Liu reveals he asked Taylor Swift for a congratulatory video for his fiancée



“Taylor Swift's songs was a big part even in the beginning of our relationship—I reached out…she literally two days later sent it over and I was able to play it for her.”pic.twitter.com/5dsAuPNg99 — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) December 16, 2025

Simu Liu Reflects on Life and Love

The couple later confirmed their engagement in May by sharing photos on Instagram taken in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In one heartfelt caption, Liu wrote about choosing Hsu "forever and always," reflecting on their everyday life together, from quiet moments at home to long workdays and travel, Billboard reported.

Liu, best known for starring as Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has often spoken warmly about his relationship with Hsu, making the proposal story feel especially personal to fans.

His tone on the show suggested that the experience was not just about a grand gesture, but about honoring the shared memories that brought them closer.

Interestingly, Swift would go on to have her own engagement news later in the year. In August, she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce by posting photos from the proposal on Instagram, drawing attention from fans around the world.