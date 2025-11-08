Snoop Dogg's Future on 'The Voice' in Jeopardy as NBC Warns Him Over Controversial Comments About Same-Sex Parenting

Snoop Dogg's role on NBC's "The Voice" could be in jeopardy following comments the rapper made about same-sex couples in the movie "Lightyear".

The network is reportedly "considering booting the rapper" after his controversial remarks. An NBC insider told Rob Shuter on his Substack, "There is genuine fear of revolt" over the comments, noting that the network's family-friendly brand could be at risk.

Earlier this year, on the podcast It's Giving with Sarah Fontenot, Snoop Dogg described feeling caught off guard by his grandson's questions about a same-sex couple in "Lightyear". He recounted: "They're like, 'And she had a baby ... with a woman.' Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She a woman!'"

Snoop Dogg says he’s “scared to go to the movies” after watching ‘Lightyear’ with his grandson and seeing an LGBTQ+ couple:



"I didn't come in for this s***. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.” pic.twitter.com/iEiLZuWr4W — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2025

The rapper admitted he felt unprepared to respond, saying, "'Oh s**t.' I didn't come here for this s**t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie. It's like, I'm scared to go to the movies now. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for."

NBC has reportedly already canceled Snoop Dogg's New Year's Eve Special, which insiders describe as a "warning shot."

Another source told Shuter that if the network removed him from "The Voice", it could be "the execution," reflecting concerns about audience and advertiser reactions.

The network has publicly cited scheduling as the reason for the cancellation, but multiple sources insist that avoiding controversy is the real motivation.

"The New Year's axing was the warning shot. The Voice could be the execution," an NBC insider said.

Martha Stewart Reacts

The rapper's longtime collaborator and friend, Martha Stewart, was reportedly shocked by his remarks. An insider told Shuter, "Martha was disgusted. She adores Snoop, but she does not share his worldview. She believes love is love. Hearing him say something like that horrified her."

A source close to Stewart added, "She's embarrassed. They've built this fun, profitable brand together, but she feels like he should know better by now. It's not 1995. This is 2025."