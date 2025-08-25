Snoop Dogg Sparks Outrage After Confused Grandson Asks About Same-Sex Parents During Kids' Movie

Snoop Dogg complained about LGBTQIA+ content in children's movies in a recent podcast interview, asserting he was surprised when his grandson questioned same-sex parents in Pixar's Lightyear.

In an interview with the It's Giving podcast host Sarah Fontenot, Snoop discussed changing gender roles and parenting in modern society.

Reminiscing, he explained how he and his grandson watched the 2022 animated movie.

Alisha Hawthorne, one of the films' principal characters, is shown having a baby with her wife.

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," Snoop remarked.

"My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh.

The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop.

These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer.."

The rapper clarified that his statements were not intended to dismiss or criticize LGBTQIA+ identities, but to pose a challenge to the timing of when these matters should be presented to kids.

The conversation followed after Fontenot posed a larger question regarding how the dynamics of gender are changing in the Black community, specifically in regard to boys being "coddled" and girls being "hardened" in single-parent homes.

Snoop further added that he himself didn't really come of age until his mid-30s, adding that current youth are now having discussions about mental health and sexuality much earlier in life.

For clarity, same-sex unions like Alisha and her wife in Lightyear can also bear children using artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, or surrogacy.

Snoop remains active outside music despite the fuss. Recently, he made headlines after he acquired part-ownership of the Swansea City AFC football club and released "Let It Run," a duet with the Zac Brown Band.

As Snoop explained, the experience left him grappling with how quickly kids are exposed to intricate social issues in media.