Snoop Dogg Future On 'The Voice' Uncertain As NBC Distances From Controversial Rant: Report

Snoop Dogg's role on "The Voice" is in question after backlash over remarks he made about LGBTQ representation in film.

The 53-year-old rapper sparked controversy on the "It's Giving" podcast while recalling a trip to see Disney's "Lightyear" with his grandson. The animated film includes a same-sex couple, which Snoop admitted unsettled him.

"They're like, 'She had a baby .. with another woman,'" he said.

"Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, 'Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She's a woman!'"

He added, "The experience f**ked me up. I'm like, scared to go to the movies. Y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for."

The comments quickly drew criticism online and created problems for NBC, which has worked to position "The Voice" as an inclusive, apolitical show.

NBC Response And Internal Frustrations

Production sources told The U.S. Sun that NBC executives held crisis talks with the rapper after the uproar. "This is the exact kind of conversation [the execs at NBC] didn't want to be sucked into," one insider said. The source explained that Snoop had to be reminded he works on a "family-friendly show" and that his remarks "only go on to create a divisive environment."

According to the insider, contestants and some staff expressed discomfort after the incident. "It just makes contestants and even some crew members not feel like the set is a safe space since they have all different kinds of people part of making this show come to life," they said.

The network, the insider added, does not condone his comments. "This is the opposite of the kind of spotlight they want on the show just ahead of the new season."

Contract, Ratings, And Politics

Even before the backlash, Snoop's future with "The Voice" appeared shaky.

While he returned for season 28 under contract, sources said his performance as a coach has not met expectations. "He was brought back this season per his contract but he hasn't been working out the way everyone hoped," one insider said. They added that he seemed "not entirely interested in the job" and was one of the few coaches without a win.

Offstage controversies have added to the strain. Snoop has publicly supported Donald Trump in recent months, a stance the network reportedly views as at odds with its goal of keeping "The Voice" free from political debate.

"Then all the outside noise, his politics, and all of that, it's not a good look," the insider explained. "People were upset he brought the dark and ugly energy of politics into the conversation of a show that actively tries to be an escape from all of that."

Season 28 of "The Voice," featuring Snoop Dogg alongside Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan, premieres September 22 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.