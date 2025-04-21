Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa Show Off Their 420 Spirit With Double the Joint Action

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are no strangers to the 420 holiday, and this year they made sure to mark the occasion in their signature style.

The two music icons shared their enthusiasm for the cannabis celebration with fans, posting playful content on social media to commemorate April 20th, the unofficial weed holiday.

Wiz Khalifa, known for his love of cannabis, got into the spirit by showing off his smoking skills in a video shared on Instagram.

In the clip, Wiz smoked two joints simultaneously while bobbing his head to music, a move only true pros should attempt.

According to DailyMail, captioning the video, he wrote, "Happy 4/20. Time to get stone until everything is funny. I got high af making this video for y'all. Taylor gang the world," referring to his famous "Taylor Gang" brand.

His fans were thrilled to see the rapper living up to his "high af" persona as he celebrated the day.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg, a long-time cannabis advocate and entrepreneur, added his own twist to the celebration. The 53-year-old posted a humorous photo of himself dressed as the Easter Bunny, captioning it, "When 420 falls on Easter," followed by a "Good morning!" and laughing emojis.

This fun nod to the overlap of Easter and 420 was a perfect way to keep his fans laughing while showing off his playful side.

Snoop Dogg's Daily Weed Consumption: Half a Pound of Marijuana

Snoop, who has made cannabis a central part of his brand, has even launched his own dispensary in Los Angeles, SWED A Snoop Dogg Dispensary LAX. He's long been a public supporter of marijuana culture, often joking about his heavy consumption.

In fact, Snoop has become famous for smoking up to 150 joints a day, according to his full-time blunt roller, Renegade Piranha, who is paid over $50,000 a year to roll them.

In interviews, Snoop has admitted to smoking the equivalent of half a pound of marijuana daily—about 75 to 150 joints.

Snoop's love for weed has even inspired his music, including his famous collaboration with Wiz Khalifa on the track "Young, Wild & Free," which has become an anthem for cannabis enthusiasts.

Both artists have used their platforms to normalize and celebrate marijuana, each building a significant cannabis business empire.

Other celebrities joined in the 420 fun, including Chelsea Handler, Olivia Wilde, and even former President Barack Obama, who have all posted social media messages or photos to mark the occasion, TMZ said.

Handler shared a throwback sketch from her talk show "Chelsea Lately," where she humorously played a judge investigating a dispute over marijuana.