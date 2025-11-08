Olivia Rodrigo Calls Out Trump Administration for Using Her Song in Anti-Immigrant Campaign

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has called out the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for using her song "All-American Bitch" in a government video promoting self-deportation.

The clip, shared on November 4 in a joint Instagram post by the White House and DHS, shows Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tackling and detaining individuals, followed by scenes of immigrants smiling as they board planes.

The caption read, "LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don't, you will face the consequences."

According to Deadline, the video was soundtracked by Rodrigo's hit song from her 2023 album Guts, featuring lyrics like "I'm grateful all the time, I'm pretty when I cry."

The singer quickly responded in the comments, writing, "Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda."

The 22-year-old artist has long been outspoken about social issues, particularly immigration reform. In June, Rodrigo condemned federal raids in Los Angeles, writing on Instagram, "LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants.

Treating hardworking community members with such little respect and empathy is awful. I stand with the immigrant community and our right to protest."

Rodrigo's criticism comes amid mounting backlash against the administration's media tactics.

The DHS video drew widespread outrage online, with many accusing the government of using popular music to sanitize violent deportation imagery.

Billboard has reached out to both the White House and ICE for comment, but neither has publicly responded.

Fans Praise Olivia Rodrigo for Blocking Political Use of Her Song

This isn't the first time the Trump administration has faced legal and ethical pushback for using music without permission.

In recent months, Kenny Loggins criticized officials for pairing "Danger Zone" with a video mocking protestors, while fans of Taylor Swift blasted the White House for using her song "The Fate of Ophelia" in a TikTok campaign, Billboard reported.

Rodrigo's stance adds to a growing list of artists who are refusing to associate with Trump's policies. Her message resonated with millions of fans who praised her for speaking out.

Many reposted her comment, with one fan writing, "Olivia is using her voice the right way — art should never be used to spread hate."

The DHS video remains online, though its comment section has since been limited following the backlash. It's unclear whether the administration sought or obtained any form of music licensing for Rodrigo's track.

Rodrigo, who recently wrapped up her "Guts" world tour, continues to emphasize the importance of empathy and inclusion.

"Music should bring people together, not divide them," she said in a recent interview. "That's something I'll always stand for."