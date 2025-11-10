Diddy's Mother Janice Combs Sued Over Alleged Scheme to Take Kirk Burrowes' Company Stake

Reports are now emerging that Bad Boy Entertainment cofounder Kirk Burrowes has filed a new complaint against Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, alleging she unlawfully took over his 25 percent stake in the company. This lawsuit claims Combs "falsely took over Burrowes' company shares and lied about repayment."

HotNewHipHop reported that the latest filing comes after years of disputes tied to his business dealings with Sean "Diddy" Combs and his mother. Burrowes asserts that the 1996 agreement, which compelled him to relinquish his shares, also stipulated a 15% profit-sharing arrangement.

He asserts that Diddy's threats to finalize the deal have deprived him of his rightful earnings ever since.

According to an exclusive report from AllHipHop, Burrowes filed an amended complaint in court after discovering new evidence in 2024. He says that Janice Combs repeatedly asked for his banking information between 2019 and 2021, "with no real intention to pay him back."

In turn, Janice Combs has denied the claims, insisting that the case "has no legal basis due to an expired statute of limitations." Moreover, she stressed that she did not play a pivotal role in Bad Boy's activities and called the suit "a transparent effort to revive two previously failed lawsuits."

She has denied the claims, but Burrowes insists that he has proof and is determined to see justice done. According to legal experts, if the suit is dismissed with prejudice, Burrowes could face sanctions if he files other complaints against Janice Combs in the future.

Meanwhile, Diddy continues to face numerous controversies; the currently incarcerated mogul, still at FCI Fort Dix, has allegedly been caught drinking homemade alcohol despite his promise to the court that he would remain sober. Representatives for him have denied those reports, writing on social media, "His commitment is to being a better man for his family."

Janice Combs has stood by her son through his legal woes, while she also wages her own court battle against Kirk Burrowes.