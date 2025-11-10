Dawn Richard Details Terrifying Threats Diddy Allegedly Made From Prison:  'You B**** Want to Die Today'

Singer Dawn Richard said Sean "Diddy" Combs continued to threaten and intimidate her even behind bars, and the harassment continued years after she split professionally from the mogul.

According to AllHipHop, the legal team for Richard filed a 39-page response in Manhattan federal court on November 5 in opposition to Diddy's motion to dismiss her lawsuit. The filing insists that "Diddy's alleged abuse and threats never ceased," with an additional claim that his intimidation tactics extended into his time behind bars.

As reported by Law&Crime Network, the former Danity Kane and Dirty Money member previously accused Diddy of sex trafficking, forced labor and gender-based violence, explaining she delayed legal action out of fear for her life. Richard alleges in her filing that Diddy warned her to stay silent after she witnessed him assault singer Cassie Ventura.

She quoted Diddy as saying, "If you say anything there will be consequences. People end up missing." Richard further claimed he shouted threats such as, "I make n**s go missing," and "You b###### want to die today. I make things go away."

Richard's lawyers argued that the threats were not empty in that Diddy's influence and intimidation continued for a long period of time after their professional relationship was over in 2012. The filing describes "years of harassment, manipulation, and physical abuse disguised as mentorship."

Attorney Lisa Bloom, representing Richard, claimed that Diddy even tried to tamper with a witness from jail in 2024, and "validated Plaintiff's ongoing fear and demonstrated his continued efforts to intimidate her and manipulate the narrative." As the court filing added, "There is no indication that Combs' ability or willingness to act on his threats ever ceased."

Richard also described specific abuse incidents that took place both on Making the Band and while being a part of Dirty Money, including actions whereby Diddy withheld food and sleep from her, groped her, demanded sexual favors, and punished her by removing her from projects when she resisted.

The complaint also accuses Diddy of using her vocals without permission on his 2023 album "The Love Album: Off the Grid," specifically on the track "Deliver Me." Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him; he remains in a four-year prison sentence at the FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, where he was reportedly disciplined for possessing contraband alcohol.